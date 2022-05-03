CME Group Reports April 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever April ADV

Overall ADV increased 26% year-over-year

Record SOFR options ADV and OI

Equity Index ADV up 42%, led by growth in E-mini S&P 500 options

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its April 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 26% to 20.8 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

April 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional April 2022 product highlights compared to April 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 42%

Interest Rate ADV increased 36%

Options ADV increased 24%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 21%

Energy ADV increased 5%

Ether futures ADV increased 74%

Micro Products ADV

ADV outside the United States increased 16% to 5.5 million contracts, including 54% growth in Latin America , 34% in APAC and 8% in EMEA

BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 41% to $143B , U.S. Repo ADNV increased 35% to $288B and European Repo ADNV increased 13% to €334B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 8% to $66B

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group