Ad-Tech Medical Welcomes Healthcare Industry Veteran Drew Rannells to lead Expansion into Intraoperative Neuromonitoring

OAK CREEK, Wis., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad-Tech Medical, a portfolio company of ArchiMed, today announced that Drew Rannells has joined Ad-Tech's sales team. With more than 18-years' experience in healthcare industry sales leadership, Mr. Rannells will be concentrating on the expansion of Ad-Tech's presence in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market.

Drew's clinical know-how and patient focus will be a big asset to us and our customers, especially in neuromonitoring.

Commenting on the addition to Ad-Tech's leadership team company Chairman, Brian Smith stated "We're thrilled to add Drew's proven industry expertise and unique technical skills to Ad-Tech's management team. As more and more providers adopt neuromonitoring as a best practice for improved patient outcomes in neuro and orthopedic procedures, Drew's clinical know-how and patient focus will be a big asset to us and our customers."

Mr. Rannells added, "I couldn't be more delighted about becoming a part of the distinguished team at Ad-Tech. Everyone in the organization consistently demonstrates a dedication to excellence and an authentic desire to make a positive difference in the lives of the providers and patients we serve. Ad-tech is in a position to expand its impact worldwide, and I can't think of a more worthy aspiration."

Mr. Rannells joins Ad-Tech's sales and leadership teams following a distinguished career that most recently included Zimmer Biomet of Chicago where he was team lead in that company's ortho device group. He earned a bachelors degree from Butler University and can be reached at Ad-Tech's corporate offices in Oak Creek, WI.

About Ad-Tech

Ad-Tech Medical is dedicated to helping surgeons, technicians and other caregivers deliver optimal outcomes for their patients. Physicians count on Ad-Tech's state of the art electrodes for excellent design and engineering, world-class support and groundbreaking innovation. Ad-Tech devices are manufactured in the U.S. and used by healthcare providers worldwide to record, monitor and stimulate subsurface levels of the brain.

About ArchiMed

With offices in the US and Europe, ArchiMed is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows ArchiMed to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to North American and European healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include biopharmaceutical products & services, life science tools, medical devices & technologies, diagnostics, healthtech and consumer health. ArchiMed helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. Over the last twenty years, ArchiMed's leadership team has directly managed and invested in over eighty small to large-size healthcare companies globally, representing over €50 billions of combined value. ArchiMed manages over €5 billion across its various funds. Since inception, ArchiMed has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its Eurêka Foundation.

