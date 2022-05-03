5 Unique Musical Gifts for Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8) is just around the corner, as a brand committed to creating innovative musical instruments, Donner has selected the best musical gifts for all beloved mom, who loves music. From a vintage digital home piano to a lovely karaoke singing machine (which gets the whole family hyped), customers can never go wrong with the following picks from Donner.

For the Elegant Mom: Donner DDP-80 Vintage Digital Piano

Donner makes the DDP-80 digital piano into a piece of modern furniture

Perhaps, mom wants to add an artistic statement piece in the living room, or she still cherishes the time when she was learning the piano at a younger age. Well, it's never too late to start (or return to) a beloved musical hobby. The Donner DDP-80 Digital Piano, currently with a discount offer on Amazon, may just be the right gift for her.

The 88 full-size, weighted keys are housed in a stylish wooden body which is small enough to fit anywhere in her home. Its features are both high-tech and simple, so she won't have to deal with the frustration of learning a complicated new gadget – just the joy of playing.

For the Mom with Vintage Vibes: DP-100 3-Speed Vinyl Record Player

DP-100 is the all-in-1 solution for your mom to put her record collections on.

Enjoying time on a lovely afternoon with a cup of tea, while having her favorite records on, it could be the best moments of the day for a busy mom. With the Donner DP-100 record player, can surely provide her this peaceful moment.

The classic, stylish, belt-driven vintage-style record player will satisfy mothers by being able to play any sizes of records with simply set-ups. With the built-in Bluetooth receiver, she can stream her music wirelessly from her phone or laptop. Nevertheless, the Donner DP-100 only costs $59.

For the Mom Who Loves Disco: DKM-20 Karaoke Singing Machine

Turn on the neon lights on the Donner DKM-20 singing machine and get the party started.

Cool mom who loves to party on ABBA's greatest hits, sing along on the radio, or simply likes to have fun with her younger kids, why not getting her this singing machine that goes perfectly with her voice? The DKM-20 along with two mini microphones and a built-in Bluetooth speaker puts her to the stage directly. Six alternative patterns of lighting and sound effects will keep the whole family fun all day long. Turn on the neon lights on the disco ball, and have a family Pajama party.

Simply pair devices via Bluetooth, and have party everywhere. It only costs $99 to get all-in-one party gear.

For the Mom Who Loves to Share: NEOTRACK-LX USB MIC

NEOTRACK-LX USB microphone is a great gift to help your mom to start a podcast project.

If customers have a mom who has been considering to set up her own podcast channel to share her secret recipes, home decor ideas or experience on parenting to the world, the NEOTRACK-LX USB microphone by Donner can be a great gift for her to start the techie project.

This Condenser microphone is equipped with USB cables compatible with PCs and phones. No driver installation required, just a simple plug-and-play, and people can immediately connect to all major live podcast software. She can easily adjust the voice gain, volume, and mute during the podcast.

The USB to type C connection ensures no latency when transferring the sound from the mike to the podcast. By plugging her headphone directly to the microphone, she can also monitor her voice conveniently with no need of an external speakers.

For the Mom Who Loves Outing: DUC-230 UKULELE Beginner Set

The full set of Donner DUC-230 UKULELE includes all accessories and free online courses for beginners.

Small in size, but huge in charm, the ukulele is one of the best musical instruments people could introduce to their mom for its compact size and easy-learning. The DUC-230 UKULELE from Donner is light, handy, and fits in a small backpack. It's going to be a must-have item for mothers when planning a summer activity, so she can have fun playing some easy tunes to the young kids and to herself.

The full beginner set includes a tuner, gig bag, strap, cloth, strings, picks, and free online courses for beginners.

Founded in 2012, Donner Music is a global music technology company striving to create innovative in-house products. Donner builds guitars, electronic pianos, ukuleles, electronic drums, and other musical instruments, as well as audio equipment like stereos, monitors, turntables, and microphones. Donner aims to inspire artists and equip all levels of musicians with excellent instruments and online learning resources so that everyone can access the beauty and power of creating and playing music.

