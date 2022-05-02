VacationVIP, LLC Announces Expansion of Call Center Operations in Orlando, Florida; Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationVIP, LLC, a subsidiary of Envie Holdings , LLC, recently announced the expansion of its call center operations in Orlando, FL; Bogota, Colombia; and Mexico City, Mexico; resulting in a tripling of its call center capacity.

VacationVIP delivers volume, quality prospects and tours to the vacation ownership industry via consumer focused, technology-driven timeshare tour booking and reservation services. Working collaboratively with its sister company, Seychelle Media, VacationVIP is the trusted provider of quality tours to many of the industry's most respected brands, both public companies and private companies. VacationVIP leverages the scope and depth of Seychelle Media's power player data relationships to access highly targeted tour prospects, yielding above-average sales efficiency measured as volume per tour (VPT) for VacationVIP's resort developer clients. VacationVIP, ranked No. 641 on 2021's Inc. 5000.

Brad McDonald, Chief Operating Officer, VacationVIP, stated, "Due to VacationVIP's partnership with its sister company, Seychelle Media, we are experiencing unprecedented call volumes and sales. In this post COVID-19 world, we have engineered the rapid expansion of all functional areas of our call center operations including sales, reservations, upgrades, and customer service. As a result, we recently doubled our number of team members in our Orlando call center to over sixty members, and doubled our team members in Mexico City to twenty agents. In addition, next month we are opening a call center in Bogota, Colombia, with an initial twenty team members in phase one of that operation."

McDonald continued, "We remain committed to delivering high quality and highly satisfied customers to our resort developer clients. We realize scaling brings with it a fair share of challenges, but we are fastidious in our focus when it comes to management-by-KPI's, including call waiting time, abandonment rate, conversion rates, net promoter scores, and service levels, to name but a few. Our focus on customer service and the generation of qualified prospects has a direct and positive correlation with the high volume per tour (VPT's) being experienced across our resort developer clients."

About VacationVIP, LLC.

Located in Orlando, Florida, and a subsidiary of Envie Holdings, vacation ownership's digital growth engine, VacationVIP delivers volume, quality prospects and tours to the vacation ownership industry via consumer focused, technology-driven timeshare tour booking and reservation services.

View original content:

SOURCE VacationVIP, LLC