Terran Orbital Ships Two GeoOptics Satellites to Cape Canaveral for Integration Ahead of SpaceX's Transporter-5 Mission

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it shipped two next-generation satellites from GeoOptics, a global leader in remote Earth observation. Terran shipped the vehicles to Cape Canaveral for launch on SpaceX's Transporter-5 mission.

The spacecraft are the first phase of GeoOptics's CICERO-2 constellation, which form a unified Earth observatory allowing governments, industry, and individual stakeholders to monitor and prepare for the many impacts of climate change.

GeoOptics's first generation satellites were designed and developed by Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, a Terran Orbital Corporation. These new satellites have been fully developed by Terran Orbital's international arm, Tyvak International. The spacecrafts are 6U XXL and based on the Phoenix Avionics, entirely designed and developed in Italy. GeoOptics's payload is a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Radio Occultation (RO) system, which is a miniaturized version of the NASA/JPL developed "TriG" payload, named Cion.

"Terran Orbital is delighted to provide the satellites enabling GeoOptics to observe the Earth's atmosphere, surface, and subsurface," said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. "There is an increasingly urgent need for actionable information about the state of our planet and the impacts of human activity on our climate. Terran Orbital looks forward to working with GeoOptics to continue providing this data."

"The CICERO-2 satellites will provide new accurate, sustainable Earth monitoring on a significantly faster cadence so that governments, companies, and individuals can prepare for the impact of climate change," said GeoOptics Chief Executive Officer Alex Saltman. "Our expanded partnership with Terran Orbital is critical in delivering these advanced capabilities to customers across the globe."

