Red Roof® 'Room in Your Heart' Campaign Supports United Way's United for Ukraine Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, continues its successful giving campaign with its newest 'Room in Your Heart' purpose program, benefiting United Way's United for Ukraine Fund throughout May. The United for Ukraine Fund provides immediate and longer-term relief for those affected in the form of shelter, transportation, food, medicine, childcare supplies, hygiene kits and more.

More than 5 million people have been displaced by the violence in Ukraine, with many fleeing to neighboring countries, including Poland, Romania, and Hungary, and United Way is stepping up to provide short-term relief and long-term support. In accordance with its mission of mobilizing the caring power of communities for the common good, United Way launched the United for Ukraine Fund, with donated funds being used to support United Way partners on the ground, United Way Hungary, United Way Romania and FDI Poland.

"The conflict is devastating for Ukrainians, whose lives have been upended and whose future is uncertain," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Travelers participating in this Room in Your Heart promotion will support United Way's United for Ukraine Fund and its vetted, nonpartisan organizations on the ground. This fund provides vital help to those who need it most and helping those in need is core to us at Red Roof."

Throughout May, Red Roof's valued guests who book a stay at a Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property will benefit and will help benefit others in need. Guests will save 15% on their stay at any of these Red Roof properties, and 5% of the revenue from their stay booked and completed by May 27 will be donated to United Way's United for Ukraine Fund. Guests may book directly using VP code 629156 at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, on the Red Roof mobile app, or at any Red Roof property. The promotion begins on May 1 and ends May 27, 2022.

"We are so grateful for the continued partnership of Red Roof, their operators and their guests, to support those in need," says Ingrid Wells, Senior Director, Brand Partnerships, United Way Worldwide. "The impact of the violence in Ukraine and the displacement of so many families will require long-term solutions. Red Roof's contribution will help bring a sense of stability to so many."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the American Cancer Society®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO®, Canine Companions® and more. In 2021, Red Roof partnered with United Way to promote and support 211, a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services. Call 211 or visit 211.org to learn more.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and nearly 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Subject to availability. Discount is valid for bookings and stays through May 27, 2022. 5% will be paid to United Way's United for Ukraine Fund. Third-party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers.

**One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 41countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

