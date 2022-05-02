iHaulJunk, Inc. Announces Ambitious Community Goal To Raise $100,000 Benefiting The SAFE Alliance (Stop Abuse For Everyone)

To Date: Over $6,300 In Cash Donations and More Than $25,000 Professional Services Contributed

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHaulJunk, Inc. a rapidly growing, industry disrupter in junk removal, has embarked on a campaign to increase awareness around the initiative to end Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse for everyone. Since 2016, iHaulJunk has shared a partnership with The SAFE Alliance in Austin by providing over $25,000 in free hauling services at the Children's Shelter and at the Battered Women & Children's Campus in Austin, Texas. A GoFundMe Campaign has been created to benefit the non-profit organization with over $6,300 in cash donations made as of May 22'.

"I feel strongly that we hold a corporate responsibility to give back to the very community which allows us the opportunity to operate a successful business," Said Matt Fitch, Founder and CEO of iHaulJunk. "I chose SAFE because their work is geared towards helping some of the most vulnerable in our community, and their cause is one that I have a very close personal connection to."

"As a kid I experienced some pretty significant trauma myself. I held onto it for over 25 years before I ever told the first person about what happened to me, and I've spent the last 12 years processing it. My connection to The SAFE Alliance is an extension of my own therapy, so I've come to realize."

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) states, {on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States…1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.}

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. This includes a range of behaviors (e.g. slapping, shoving, pushing) and in some cases might not be considered "domestic violence." (Article found: here

"I guess it's in my blood. I was raised by a single mother who dedicated her life to the very same cause. For nearly the last 40 years my mother, Melody Fitch has served numerous leadership and executive roles during her career as an advocate for battered women and children, and she's still working in the field to this day. Heck my sister does the same thing, it's just our thing I suppose," added Fitch.

iHaulJunk, Inc. (Originally iHaul Austin) was just an idea back in 2013 when Matt was, at the time mowing lawns and training to be an arborist.

As a new entrepreneur, Matt got stretched too thin starting out, trying to do a little bit of everything. It was during a moment of clarity, sitting alone on his front porch, in Cedar Park Texas when he made the commitment to go all-in with his idea to start a Junk Removal Business.

With no industry experience, limited capital resources and a beat up pickup truck, Matt went right to work hauling junk in 2015. He said goodbye to The Grass Whisperer and introduced Central Texans to iHaulAustin - Extremely Professional Junk Removal!

Fast forward almost 10 years and iHaulJunk is now a nationwide network of over 30 Independent Haulers operating in major cities from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

"Over the next couple of years iHaulJunk will be establishing partnerships with other non-profit organizations similar to SAFE but in the other cities we operate out of. For now we are focusing all our effort on our partnership in Austin with The SAFE Alliance, this is home base for us," added Fitch.

"I'm doing this to encourage other business owners, philanthropists and even our local celebrities to join the effort to help end Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse. With all of the nonsense out there that's dividing us now, this needs to be something we can all come together on," said Matt Fitch.

If you'd like to contribute, please make a secure donation to The SAFE Alliance Fundraiser HERE.

iHaulJunk serves several areas throughout the greater Austin Metropolitan area, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Westlake, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs, Spicewood, Rollingwood and Manor, Texas.

For more information, visit https://ihauljunk.com/junk-removal-in-austin-tx or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

