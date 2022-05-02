Ameris Bank Donates $1,805,000 to Support 18 Rural Georgia Hospitals

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $1,805,000 to 18 rural hospitals throughout Georgia. Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing more than $7,800,000 to rural Georgia hospitals.

"Hospitals and their dedicated healthcare workers have gone above and beyond, especially over the past few years, to support their patients and communities," said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. "We are proud to support these hospitals and know they will put the funds to good use to continue delivering compassionate and quality care."

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. Each hospital can use the funds donated by Ameris Bank in the way that best meets its specific needs to provide quality healthcare to patients.

The 18 rural Georgia hospitals that received donations from Ameris Bank include: Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), Donalsonville Hospital (Donalsonville), Effingham Hospital —Springfield (Springfield), Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Jasper Health Services, Inc. (Monticello), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Miller County Hospital (Colquitt), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), South Georgia Medical Center - Berrien Campus (Nashville/Valdosta), South Georgia Medical Center - Lakeland Campus, Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary's/Brunswick), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton), University Hospital McDuffie (Thomson) and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson).

The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to support qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates more than 200 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $23 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

