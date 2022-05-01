PVWC kicks off Drinking Water Week: "Clean Water is Essential to Life"

CLIFTON, N.J., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever thought about what it takes for clean drinking water to flow from your faucet? Drinking Water Week recognizes the hardworking people performing various roles to ensure tap water is "There When You Need It." Drinking Water Week is May 1-7 this year.

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) and partners throughout North America are observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the important work of water professionals "behind the scenes."

Whether it's a customer service representative assisting a customer with questions, a lab technician ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water or a member of a pipe crew replacing lead line services in our community, PVWC water professionals work around the clock to ensure clean drinking water is there when you need it.

"I am proud to be associated with the work performed by our water professionals," said Passaic Valley Water Commission's Executive Director, Jim Mueller. "These professionals continuously perform important work to ensure that our customers receive clean drinking water because clean water is essential to life."

To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging people to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure.

About Drinking Water Week

For several decades, American Water Works Association and PVWC have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity to recognize the vital role water plays in daily lives because, clean water is essential to life. Free materials for download and additional information about Drinking Water Week are available at www.pvwc.com/dww2022

Visit www.PVWC.com or follow us on Facebook (@thePVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and/or Twitter (@PVWC).

