Sustainability Impact: U-Haul Reuse of Vacated Building will Benefit Butte

New store, regional offices bringing 25 jobs to 3300 Harrison Ave.

BUTTE, Mont., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at the former Kmart® store at 3300 Harrison Ave. and will create 622 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at its first Company-owned facility in Butte.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Butte is now operating at the former Kmart® store at 3300 Harrison Ave. (PRNewswire)

Erected in 1989, the building was vacated in 2019 and remained empty until U-Haul acquired the property last Nov. 11.

"U-Haul has been repurposing vacated buildings for decades, and we are excited to bring our sustainability model to Butte," said Patrick Friede, U-Haul Company of Montana president. "We look forward to providing this community with a modern, clean and convenient location for all its moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Butte is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom. The store will also have towing accessories, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, an indoor load/unload area for storage customers, propane and much more.

The first 440 self-storage units will be ready for rent by the end of July.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Butte at (406) 565-4060. Hours of operation are currently 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition the former Kmart property is being driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

By repurposing the 94,591-square-foot former Kmart building, U-Haul is preventing the use of 1,268 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation (the amount of steel used to make 1,278 passenger cars); avoiding 3,934 tons of new concrete pours (enough to create 79 miles of concrete blocks); keeping 5,312 tons of building and demolition debris out of landfills (avoiding 204 dump trucks traveling 4,290 miles); and stopping 6,668,612 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere (the carbon emissions of 512 large SUVs or pickup trucks for one year).

"This property brings with it so much opportunity," added Friede. "With a property this size, we are able to locate our regional marketing company offices and a U-Haul facility all in one place."

Once U-Haul of Butte is fully operational, Friede aims to staff the facility with at least 25 local hires to promote employment in the Butte community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in Butte continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul