NortonLifeLock Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that its investigation of the Company, which was originally announced on May 10, 2018, has concluded, and the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against NortonLifeLock.

