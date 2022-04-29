Huntkey Established a Low-Carbon Alliance to Develop Low-Carbon Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to achieve Huntkey's low-carbon goals and attract more companies to promote the development of the power supply industry's low-carbon technology, Huntkey and its partners jointly established the Huntkey Low-Carbon Alliance in April 2022. The alliance aims to organize partners to reject high-carbon products, use low-carbon products, and form good living habits so that all members have the opportunity to contribute to green life and advocate such goodwill.

On April 19, 2022, Maoqi Liu, CEO of Huntkey Group, delivered a speech as the first president of the Huntkey Low-Carbon Alliance. He mentioned that on May 28, 2010, Wenhua Luo, Chairman of Huntkey Group, put forward the promise of the Huntkey Low-Carbon Declaration. After nearly 12 years, on November 13, 2021, the implementation rules of the Paris Agreement were unanimously adopted by all member states in the UK. Huntkey's promotion of "develop low-carbon technology and live an environmentally friendly life" is so forward-looking, but there is a long way to go.

About Huntkey Low-Carbon Alliance

1. Membership

Members can be companies or individuals. All enterprises and group entities of various economic types in the manufacturing, design, production, branding, marketing agencies and other industries that conform to the low-carbon concept have the opportunity to join. Individuals who advocate low-carbon careers, or engage in low-carbon-related work, or who have made outstanding contributions can also join. At present, 32 companies have joined the alliance.

2. Member rights and obligations

(1) Rights

Members can obtain the right to sell designated low-carbon products. Huntkey provides support for promotion resources, including press releases, video preparations, and store advertisements. Huntkey has set up a special fund for low-carbon environmental protection, which provides financial support for member activities, with a subsidy ratio of 50%-80%.

(2) Obligations

Members are responsible for the promotion and sales of low-carbon products, actively publicize Huntkey's low-carbon business, provide relevant information, statistical data and related materials, and let more people join the low-carbon business.

Huntkey Will Continue Its Low-Carbon Strategy into the Next Decade

For 12 years, Huntkey's emphasis on low-carbon technology is reflected in many aspects. In terms of R&D, some products have passed 61 professional inspections by China Quality Certification Centre, so their quality and performance are guaranteed. In manufacturing, Huntkey adopts high-end technology to reduce rework and defect rate, and reduce waste generation. Huntkey uses recyclable materials to recycle resources. Products comply with EU environmental protection standards, raw materials and finished products comply with RoHS compliant. Never use lead, mercury and other substances that are harmful to the human body and the environment to reduce environmental pollution. Moreover, Huntkey chooses simple and environmentally friendly packaging.

The spirit of the Huntkey Low-Carbon Alliance is low-carbon technology, minimalist life, energy-saving and emission reduction, and sustainable development. With little changes in lives, people can make a great impact on the world. Huntkey will work with the alliance members to actively implement and promote the low-carbon technology. Huntkey will thrive to become a respected enterprise and continue its low-carbon strategy into the next decade.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

