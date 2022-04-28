Marion Phillips, III Joins U.S. News & World Report as Sr. Vice President, Community Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, is pleased to announce that Marion Phillips, III has joined as its Senior Vice President of Community Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). A former senior vice president of community relations for Empire State Development (ESD), Phillips is tasked with aligning the corporate DEI vision and supporting initiatives for U.S News business strategies in the community.

"Marion Phillips was instrumental in strengthening New York State's innovation-based economy through partnerships, promoting equality of economic opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses and ensuring that community organizations had a voice in important development projects," said U.S. News Executive Chairman Eric Gertler. "Moreover, his experience in developing community partnerships and establishing practices for corporate responsibility will be immensely important for our next phase of growth."

Phillips joins U.S. News with an exceptional track record of liaising with community groups and other relevant organizations to raise awareness of key social issues. For more than 20 years at Empire State Development, he built coalitions in support of large-scale projects and presented projects to community stakeholders, elected officials and local municipalities. Phillips previously served as the deputy chief of staff to the deputy mayor for planning & community relations and director of community relations for the New York City Office of the Mayor, where he developed a community relations strategy for New York City and served as a liaison to city agencies that reported to the deputy mayor.

In addition to his leadership in community development, Phillips led the RFP process of a DEI consultant for ESD and oversaw the resulting implementation plan to diversify the organization.

"We're thrilled to welcome Marion to U.S. News and have him lead our DEI and community outreach initiatives," said Bill Holiber, president and CEO. "He has demonstrated success in working collaboratively to develop and implement recruitment and retention strategies focused on building a diverse workforce. His hiring underscores our commitment to find and grow diverse talent at every level."

"The U.S. News mission of helping people make life decisions is how I was raised to live," said Phillips. "I am excited to join a company known for providing trustworthy information across every aspect of our lives–from news to education to finances to real estate and health–and which allows our communities to better understand the world in which we live."

The role is based in New York.

