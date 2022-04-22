InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask for the Beauty Industry (MDA-118)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hair stylist and I have owned my own salon for over 25 years and I thought there could be a better face covering for clients to help prevent the spread of germs," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minn., "so I invented the PETE SHIELD. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask for clients in beauty salons and barber shops. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional face coverings with ear loops. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and barber shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and hand held.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

