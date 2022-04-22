AZZ Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.87 and Full Year EPS of $3.35 for Fiscal Year 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services today issued its audited consolidated financial statements contained in the Company's Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Overview and Recent Highlights:

Achieved 35th consecutive year of profitability

Reported diluted earnings per share of $3.35 and reported net income of $84.0 million

Full Year adjusted earnings per share of $3.34 and adjusted net income of $83.8 million

Sales of $902.7 million , increased by 7.6% compared to prior year Sales of $519.0 million , up 13.4% Adjusted operating income of $127.3 million , up 19.3% Adjusted operating margin of 24.5%, versus 23.3%, or 120 bps improvement

Sales of $383.7 million , up 0.7%



Adjusted operating income of $33.7 million , up 115.1%



Adjusted operating margin of 8.8% versus 4.1%, or 470 bps improvement

Cash provided from operating activities of $86.0 million decreased 6.5% versus prior year

Repurchased $30.8 million of common shares during the year

Effective tax rate of 21.0%; 130 basis points improvement over the prior year

Management Discussion

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "I am quite pleased with how well our leadership team and dedicated employees overcame supply chain disruptions and labor shortages to take care of their customers, improve our safety record and position AZZ for a strong fiscal year 2023. Fiscal year 2022 was a year of accomplishments for AZZ as we issued our first ESG Report, made significant progress towards becoming predominantly a metal coatings company, completed our 35th consecutive year of profitability, and continued returning capital to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our Metal Coatings segment again delivered great operating results as they finished with a strong 4th quarter. For the full year they generated record sales of $519.0 million, and 24.5% operating margin, an improvement of 120 basis points over the prior year. The team expanded their spin plant capacity, improved safety, drove improved profitability in Surface Technologies and continued delivering unparalleled value to their customers. Metal Coatings is also positioning to remain the leader in galvanizing through ongoing technology investments in conjunction with Texas A&M University. Our Metal Coatings team continued to drive operational efficiencies utilizing our digital galvanizing system (DGS), while supporting a very active acquisition pipeline that resulted in the completion of two acquisitions (Steel Creek Galvanizing and DAAM Galvanizing) in the fourth quarter."

Mr. Ferguson continued, "Infrastructure Solutions also had a solid year in spite of experiencing greater disruption from supply chain and labor constraints, as well as international travel restrictions that impacted some Industrial Solutions Platform projects. While bookings activity was quite good, cycle times have extended as supply chain and labor constraints persisted throughout the year. The Electrical Platform's investment in new applications development resulted in a large battery energy storage system (BESS) project that positions them for a very strong FY2023. Based on the growth of renewable energy sources we believe this is the first of several significant BESS opportunities. We are optimistic for an improvement in the refining turnaround activity both domestically and internationally."

Subsequent Event:

On March 7, 2022, the Company, and Sequa Corporation ("Sequa"), a portfolio company of global investment firm Carlyle, jointly announced an agreement whereby the Company will acquire Sequa's Precoat Metals business division ("Precoat Metals"). Precoat Metals is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and is North America's largest independent provider of metal coil coating solutions. The transaction, which is subject to certain closing conditions, has cleared Hart-Scott Rodino and is expected to close in May, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Mr. Ferguson added, "Due to our recent announcement related to the acquisition of Precoat Metals, we will not issue fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time. However, based upon the evaluation of information currently available to management, excluding the impact of the pending Precoat acquisition, we anticipate Metal Coatings will exceed $150 million in sales and exceed 30% EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. We anticipate Infrastructure Solutions for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will exceed their results in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This reflects our best estimates given current market conditions, existing execution on our current backlog, and does not include the impact of acquisitions or divestitures, related expenditures, nor any federal regulatory changes that may emerge."

"As we enter fiscal 2023," concluded Mr. Ferguson, "our focus will be growing our Metal Coatings segment, completing the acquisition of Precoat Metals, and continuing to pursue strategic options for Infrastructure Solutions. AZZ has maintained excellent cash management processes and will use these to reduce our debt. We have access to the capital necessary to sustain our operations, provide opportunities for organic growth and allow AZZ to continue its dividend. I want to express my sincere gratitude to all our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to welcoming Precoat to the AZZ family."

Fourth Quarter Results

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 were $224.7 million, compared to $195.6 million for the prior year, an increase of 14.8%. Net income for the quarter was $21.6 million, or $0.87 per share on a diluted basis, up $5.5 million from the prior year, same quarter. Incoming orders for the three-month period increased to $311.6 million, as compared to $203.6 million for the same quarter last year. The book-to-sales ratio increased significantly to 1.39, compared to 1.04 in last year's comparable period. As anticipated, backlog at the end of the quarter was $304.5 million, an increase of 63.6% as compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Metal Coatings Segment

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Metal Coatings segment sales increased 20.9% to $128.3 million and operating income increased 18.3% to $31.4 million versus the comparable prior year quarter. Segment operating margin decreased to 24.5% of sales, or 60 basis points lower than the comparable prior year fourth quarter operating margin. The decline in operating margin was a result of higher labor and material costs, including zinc. During the latter part of the fourth quarter, AZZ successfully acquired and has begun integrating Steel Creek Galvanizing and DAAM Galvanizing in Canada into its network of hot-dip galvanizing facilities in North America.

Infrastructure Solutions Segment

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Infrastructure Solutions segment sales increased 7.7% to $96.4 million, as compared to $89.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Infrastructure Solutions' reported operating income of $9.7 million was 210.8% higher than the comparable prior year quarter. Operating margin increased to 10.1% compared to prior year quarter operating margin of 3.5%. On an adjusted basis, taking into consideration the treatment of assets previously held for sale, operating income of $7.9 million was 155.1% higher than the comparable prior quarter-to-date period. Adjusted operating margin, as percent of sales, was 8.2% compared to 3.5%, as adjusted, in the prior year.

The following chart provides an overview of operating income for both our Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments, as adjusted for the impairment charges recorded during the quarter:





Three Months ended February 28,

Year Ended February 28,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Metal Coatings Segment















Sales

$ 128,298

$ 106,149

$ 519,000

$ 457,791 Segment operating income:















Metal Coatings, as reported

31,446

26,591

127,335

95,946 Impact of restructuring and impairment

—

(247)

—

10,796 Metal Coatings, as adjusted

$ 31,446

$ 26,344

$ 127,335

$ 106,742 Adjusted operating income as a % of sales

24.5%

24.8%

24.5%

23.3%

















Infrastructure Solutions Segment















Sales

$ 96,356

$ 89,480

$ 383,664

$ 381,126 Segment operating income:















Infrastructure Solutions, as reported

9,706

3,123

35,543

6,487 Impact of restructuring and impairment

(1,797)

(23)

(1,797)

9,203 Infrastructure Solutions, as adjusted

$ 7,909

$ 3,100

$ 33,746

$ 15,690 Adjusted operating income as a % of sales

8.2%

3.5%

8.8%

4.1%

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our products and services, including demand by the metal coatings markets, power generation markets, electrical transmission and distribution markets and the industrial markets. In addition, within each of the markets we serve, our customers and our operations could potentially be adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We could also experience fluctuations in prices and raw material cost, including zinc and natural gas which are used in the hot dip galvanizing process; supply-chain vendor delays; customer requested delays of our products or services; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; currency exchange rates; adequacy of financing; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the products we inventory or sell or the services that we provide; economic volatility or changes in the political stability in the United States and other foreign markets in which we operate; acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

---Financial tables on the following page---

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months ended February 28,

Year Ended February 28,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales

$ 224,654

$ 195,629

$ 902,664

$ 838,917 Cost of sales

169,437

149,859

677,441

650,170 Gross margin

55,217

45,770

225,223

188,747

















Selling, general and administrative

31,006

27,268

113,680

107,134 Restructuring and impairment charges

(1,797)

(270)

(1,797)

19,999 Operating income (loss)

26,008

18,772

113,340

61,614

















Interest expense

1,314

2,272

6,395

9,648 Other (income) expense, net

(762)

144

600

969 Income before income taxes

25,456

16,356

106,345

50,997 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,834

196

22,323

11,383 Net income

$ 21,622

$ 16,160

$ 84,022

$ 39,614 Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 0.88

$ 0.64

$ 3.38

$ 1.53 Diluted

$ 0.87

$ 0.63

$ 3.35

$ 1.52

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

24,918

26,045

25,077

26,045

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months ended February 28,

Year Ended February 28,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(In thousands)

(In thousands) Sales:















Metal Coatings

$ 128,298

$ 106,149

$ 519,000

$ 457,791 Infrastructure Solutions

96,356

89,480

383,664

381,126 Total sales

$ 224,654

195,629

$ 902,664

$ 838,917

















Operating income:















Metal Coatings

$ 31,446

$ 26,591

$ 127,335

$ 95,946 Infrastructure Solutions

9,706

3,123

35,543

6,487 Corporate

(15,144)

(10,942)

(49,538)

(40,819) Total operating income

$ 26,008

$ 18,772

$ 113,340

$ 61,614

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021 Assets:







Current assets (including assets held for sale of $225)

$ 386,533

$ 305,055 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

230,848

207,089 Other assets, net

515,647

487,083 Total assets

$ 1,133,028

$ 999,227









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$ 150,531

$ 116,633 Long-term debt due after one year, net

226,484

178,419 Other liabilities

88,648

80,883 Shareholders' equity

667,365

623,292 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,133,028

$ 999,227 (1) Amounts for FY2021 include adjustments for a business that was reclassified from Assets held for sale to assets held and used.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Year Ended



February 28,

2022

February 28,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 86,010

$ 92,035 Net cash used in investing activities

(86,835)

(28,593) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

912

(88,425) Effect of exchange rates on cash

158

3,133 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 245

$ (21,850) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,837

36,687 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 15,082

$ 14,837

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company has provided adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with a greater transparency comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in the Company's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three and twelve months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are shown net of tax (dollars in thousands, except per share data):





Three Months ended

February 28, 2022

Twelve Months ended

February 28, 2022 Operating income

$ 26,008

$ 113,340 Restructuring and impairment charges

(1,797)

(1,797) Acquisition related expenditures

1,554

1,554 Adjusted operating income

$ 25,765

$ 113,097





Three Months ended

February 28, 2022

Year Ended

February 28, 2022





Amount

Per Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share(1)

Net income and diluted earnings per share

$ 21,622

$ 0.87

$ 84,022

$ 3.35

Adjustments (net of tax):

















Restructuring and impairment charges:

















Metal Coatings

—

—

—

—

Infrastructure Solutions(2)

(1,797)

(0.07)

(1,797)

(0.07)

Acquisition related expenditures(3)

1,554

0.06

1,554

0.06

Subtotal

(243)

(0.01)

(243)

(0.01)

Tax provision (benefit) related to restructuring and

impairment charges(4)

56

—

56

—

Total adjustments

(187)

(0.01)

(187)

(0.01)

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share

$ 21,435

$ 0.86

$ 83,835

$ 3.34

(1) Adjusted earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences.

(2) Represents the reversal of impairment charges recognized in FY2021 for a business that is no longer held for sale.

(3) Acquisition related expenditures represents expenses related to the Precoat Acquisition.

(4) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for both the three-and twelve-month periods for FY2022 was 22.9%.







Three Months ended

February 28, 2021

Year Ended February 28, 2021



Amount

Per Diluted

Share(1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share(1) Net income and diluted earnings per share

$ 16,160

$ 0.63

$ 39,614

$ 1.52 Adjustments (net of tax):















Restructuring and impairment charges:















Metal Coatings

(247)

(0.01)

10,796

0.41 Infrastructure Solutions

(23)

—

9,203

0.35 Subtotal

(270)

(0.01)

19,999

0.77 Tax provision (benefit) related to restructuring and

impairment charges(2)

59

—

(4,584)

(0.18) Total adjustments

(211)

(0.01)

15,415

0.59 Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share

$ 15,949

$ 0.61

$ 55,029

$ 2.11

















(1) Adjusted earnings per share amounts included in the table above may not sum due to rounding differences. (2) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three-and twelve month periods was 22.0% and 22.9%, respectively.

