Over 2.9 million exhibits displayed at the ongoing 131st Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair has a grand opening online on April 15. Over 25,000 exhibitors gather for this 10-day event and have already uploaded more than 2.9 million high-quality exhibits, covering electronics and household electrical appliances, building and decorative marerials, industrial manufacturing, hardware and tools, household items and consumer goods, fashion, health and recreation products.

China is a world-leading producer, exporter and consumer of household items. At the 131st Canton Fair, nearly 9,000 companies will exhibit over 1.17 million products. As China's top-ranking ceramic brands, Shenzhen Guoci Yongfengyuan Ceramics and Jiangsu Gaochun Ceramics have brought a new series of state banquet tableware, which allows consumers to enjoy flavors and a visual feast at the same time.

The Building and Home Decorative section is joined by China's best suppliers of building materials, home furnishings, and bathroom supplies. They represent China's strongest competence in this area. In 2021, Guangdong KITO Ceramics Group won the Gold Canton Fair Design Award for the building material industry. More than 85% raw materials of their new foam porcelain tiles were made of repurposed solid waste, with a distinctive feature of fire, thermal and sound insulation as well as others excellent performance. Guangzhou Monalisa Bath Ware's intelligent massage bathtub can provide hydrotherapy and relaxation by massaging skin in bath. Moreover, with just one click, lighting can be turned on to amp up the ambiance, bringing a brand-new lifestyle to consumers worldwide.

Canton Fair is not only a business card for Chinese intelligent manufacturing but also an important platform where producers can build up brand images and expand their reach. The 131st Canton Fair will continue to be a bond of friendship and a bridge for trade, and play the role of a trade promotion platform for exhibitors and buyers.

