Kajabi Unveils Inaugural State of the Creator Economy Report

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi, the leading platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell their content, products, and services, today unveiled its inaugural State of the Creator Economy Report. The in-depth study reveals key trends and insights on the rapidly growing creator economy, including quantitative and qualitative data gathered from industry sources and the more than 50,000 creators running businesses on the Kajabi platform. The report, which will be updated throughout the year, includes insights on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creator economy, key monetization trends, and the most popular and successful marketing tactics.

"The knowledge economy is maturing at an incredible pace and now includes millions of independent creators who have built entire new businesses and impressive levels of income by satisfying people's desire to improve their personal and professional skills and enrich their lives," said Ahad Khan, Kajabi CEO. "Kajabi's State of the Creator Economy Report is a unique inside look at what is driving the growth in this exploding industry, and it provides creators with valuable information on how to achieve even greater success by delivering the content and experiences that people want the most."

The last two years have seen significant growth in the creator economy, as the Great Resignation led to millions of people looking for new ways to earn a living and for ways to own, control, and monetize their experiences and knowledge. At the same time, it accelerated the consumption of online content, creating a perfect storm for the creator economy to explode - CB Insights estimates there are now more than 50 million people participating in it.

To conduct the State of the Creator Economy report, Kajabi analyzed aggregate data from over 50,000 active creators on the Kajabi platform and surveyed a significant sample of these users. Key findings in the study include:

Kajabi customers make an average of $30,000 per year. As of March 2022 , the total lifetime earnings of Kajabi customers surpassed $3.5 billion , up 350% since 2020. Current earnings for all Kajabi users in 2022 alone are projected to be just under $2 billion .

Personal development and health and fitness are the top two topics for knowledge creators, with revenue growing by 94% and 101% respectively from 2020 to 2021.

Kajabi customers in the academic space increased their earnings by 45% from 2020 to 2021, and by 253% in January 2022 compared to January 2020 .

The most popular and lucrative products for knowledge creators on Kajabi in 2021 were online courses and membership sites.

Creators who incorporate podcasts into their services earn 26% more than those who do not.

Twenty-two percent of Kajabi creators spend under $500 per year on marketing their business, 19% spend between $2,000 - $4,999 , and 17% spend more than $10,000 .

Ninety percent of creators cite social media as their main source of lead generation followed by email marketing, which 71% stated was effective for driving traffic directly to their website.

Email marketing was the main tool used to nurture the customer relationship, with 66% of Kajabi customers using a welcome email and 62% sending frequent follow-up emails.

