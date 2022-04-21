Hilb Group Acquires Vermont-based Paige & Campbell, Inc., Expands Market Presence and Client Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with Vermont-based Paige & Campbell, Inc., and its subsidiary the Taylor Palmer Agency in Bradford, expanding the company's growing presence throughout New England.

Based in Barre, Vermont – with additional offices in Bristol, Bradford, and Waitsfield – Paige & Campbell, Inc. has served the area for more than 100 years, developing a strong reputation of customer service and broad offerings for their clients in both commercial and personal lines. Agency Principals Steven and Jonathon Shea and their team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's New England regional operations.

"Joining the Hilb Group is an important step for us in continuing to grow and deliver the best products to our clients," said Steve Shea. "Our partnership will provide access to greater national resources for both our agency and our customers."

"We look forward to delivering the same local, trusted service to our customers, while contributing to Hilb Group's focused strategy and vision for the future," Jon Shea added.

"Paige & Campbell brings a long-standing history of expertise, a reputation of outstanding service, and extensive relationships that represent a terrific match for our growth strategy," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 130 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

