Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Named 2022 Automotive News PACE Award Finalist

DIAvent Highflow Pressure Compensation Valve recognized as a top innovation to address lithium-ion battery safety

WEINHEIM, Germany, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, a global sealing and electric mobility solutions supplier, was named a finalist for the 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its DIAvent Highflow Pressure Compensation Valve. DIAvent Highflow's multi-function technology has changed the battery safety landscape by combining pressure equalization and emergency degassing functions into a single, sophisticated, reversible battery component.

Developed at Freudenberg's Diaphragm Lead Center in Reichelsheim, Germany to manage the air pressure changes within the battery housing of a vehicle during operation, DIAvent Highflow has no industry equal. It requires 50 to 70 percent less space than competitive pressure regulation and degassing solutions for the same airflow. DIAvent Highflow also offers customers weight saving through its innovative use of a UL94-V0-compliant plastic housing. It is less costly than two separate components, requires less installation effort, addresses supply chain complexity, and supports the industry's use of higher density batteries to address range, power, and safety requirements in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

"We are delighted and proud to be named as an Automotive News PACE Award finalist," said Matthew Chapman, President, Global Automotive Sales, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies. "Multiple teams of Freudenberg employees participated in the research and development of DIAvent Highflow, and this recognition is a tribute to their innovation, expertise and support of the new mobility paradigm and BEV technology."

For 28 years, the Automotive News PACE program has honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. Judged by an independent panel of judges, PACE is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. 2022 proved a highly competitive year for the award competition, with a record number of high-caliber technology projects under consideration. Final winners will be announced Monday, Sept. 19. For complete details on the Automotive News PACE Awards, please visit: https://www.autonews.com/awards/pace-program.

About Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is a longstanding technology expert and market leader for sophisticated and novel applications in sealing technology and electric mobility solutions worldwide. With its unique materials and technology expertise, the company is a proven supplier for demanding products and applications, as well as a development and service partner to customers in the automotive industries and in general industries. In 2020, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies generated sales of about 2 billion euros and employed approximately 13,000 people. More information at http://www.fst.com.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is part of the global Freudenberg Group which has four business areas: Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Nonwovens and Filtration, Household Products as well as Specialties and Others. In 2020, the Group generated sales of approximately 8.8 billion euros and employed more than 48,000 associates in around 60 countries. More information is available at www.freudenberg.com.

www.fst.com

www.twitter.com/Freudenberg_FST

www.youtube.com/freudenbergsealing

https://www.fst.de/api/rss/GetPmRssFeed

View original content:

SOURCE Freudenberg Sealing Technologies