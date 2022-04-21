CRC Surface Technologies Adds Hon. Senator Martha McSally, and Major General Michael Wehr, U.S. Army (retired) to Board of Directors; Announces Key Executive Moves

The additions to the board of directors and announced executive moves position CRC for continued success and strategic inflection in the Aerospace and Defense vertical markets.

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In follow up to breakthrough company performance in Q1 2022, Timothy Jeffries, Owner and Executive Chairman of ChemResearch Company, Inc., (dba CRC Surface Technologies) announced that the Honorable Senator Martha McSally, Colonel, U.S. Air Force (retired), and Michael Wehr, Major General, U.S. Army (retired) have joined the CRC Board of Directors.

Senator McSally will directly assist Mr. Jeffries with company culture, strategic vision, and cybersecurity matters. Major General Wehr will partner with operations leadership in the areas of leadership development, performance optimization, and company sustainability.

Mr. Jeffries stated, "ChemResearch Company (CRC) is honored that Senator McSally and Major General Wehr have agreed to serve on our company board of directors. Armed with decades of exemplary and extraordinary service to the United States of America, the Senator and Major General understand the importance of leveraging CRC's HubZone status in support of our largest customers in the defense and aerospace supply chain. Martha and Michael join our CRC Vice Chairman of the board, Honorable Gregory Slavonic, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (retired) and former Acting

Undersecretary of the U.S. Navy, in advancing our strategic initiatives, talent development, culture of excellence, and company performance."

"I am excited to be a part of the CRC board and work with their values-based team," Senator McSally said. "CRC is a small but mighty Arizona manufacturing company providing high-quality, crucial supply chain services to the defense and aerospace sector. As I bring my 35+ years of national security and leadership experience into the private sector, I look forward to working with Tim and CRC as they continue to create Arizona jobs and support the American warfighter."

"I'm grateful to serve within the CRC family," Major General Wehr stated. "I recognize their commitment to be the best at metal finishing and integrated services for our nation's most critical industries. The values-based people represent the best America has to offer in phenomenal leadership and high-quality integrated services to support our country's supply chain. I look forward to helping CRC thrive for years to come."

In addition to the appointments of McSally and Wehr, Jeffries also announced three key executive moves. Effective April 18, 2022, Mr. Tony Bouie commenced his service as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He had previously served as the Vice President of Human Resources, Safety and Regulatory Compliance for the company. In addition, Art Cortez, began his expanded responsibilities as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) after a decade of service with the company. In addition, Gilberto Burgos joined CRC as the Vice President of Human Resources, Safety, and Regulatory Compliance, filling the role previously held by Bouie.

Jeffries stated, "I'm thrilled with the way our high-caliber executive team is rounding out and the high energy they are already bringing to bear. I have worked with these gentlemen for many years, and Mary Frances and I cannot wait to see CRC develop under their executive leadership. Their outstanding values-based approach to company culture has positioned CRC to achieve incredible results, especially in the defense and aerospace sector. The future is bright with these pros at the helm."

Founded in 1954, ChemResearch Company, Inc. (dba CRC Surface Technologies) is an AS9100 and NADCAP certified, ITAR registered single-source metal finishing service provider for the aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, electronics, and heavy equipment industries. The multi-shift 65,000 square foot processing facility is the largest special processing facility in Arizona and offers over 33 plating and chemical processing services. CRC serves numerous "blue-chip" customers in the State of Arizona and throughout the United States.

