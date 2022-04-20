TRI GLOBAL ENERGY SALUTES AMERICAN RENEWABLE POWER IN SUPPORT OF EARTH DAY 2022

DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, Tri Global Energy is debuting a full-page message in the Wall Street Journal celebrating renewable energy, a leading contributor of America's energy.

"As one of America's leading developers of renewable power, Tri Global Energy recognizes the important role all renewables, such as wind, solar and storage, play in a clean energy future for our country and how important that clean future is for our economy and our way of life," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy (www.triglobalenergy.com).

"On this Earth Day 2022, I am calling upon Congress to strongly consider tax extension legislation before the end of 2022 – which should include extensions of the production tax credit (PTC) and investment tax credit (ITC). The clean energy tax credits – a set of incentives that would push the U.S. to generate more electricity through wind, solar and other zero-carbon resources – would be one of the most cost-effective climate policies in our history."

Despite setbacks caused by the pandemic, renewable energy continues strong forward momentum. March 29, 2022 marked the first time that wind energy became the country's number-two source of electricity in a 24-hour period. In early April, California hit a record mark when its grid ran for a time on 97% renewable energy. "Renewable energy has faced headwinds recently, and that may have slowed progress – but it definitely didn't shut us down," said Billingsley. "With the right policy in place, the future possibilities are unlimited."

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

