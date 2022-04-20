LoanCare Recognized as a 2021 Fannie Mae STAR Performer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare, a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) and a top national mortgage subservicer, announced the company has been recognized by Fannie Mae as a 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer.

"To have our team's hard work recognized by Fannie Mae in this way is an honor and confirmation of our dedication to the customers we serve."

Awarded to the top performing servicers, the Fannie Mae STAR Program is based on a continuous improvement model designed to promote servicing knowledge and performance excellence.

LoanCare is proud to receive the 2021 Fannie Mae STAR Performer in the General Servicing category for the sixth year and honored to gain recognition in Timeline Management. The award serves to acknowledge the commitment by LoanCare to advance the mortgage servicing experience through the intersection of people, process, data and technology innovation.

"Being able to support our customers with service beyond expectations is at the heart of what we do at LoanCare," said Mike Blair, Executive Vice President and LoanCare COO. "We take our performance seriously and look forward to continuing to deliver a best-in-class servicing experience. To have our team's hard work recognized by Fannie Mae in this way is an honor and confirmation of our dedication to the customers we serve."

Fannie Mae STAR Program participants are measured on the basis of their performance across three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management. Each servicer's performance metrics are compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a top national provider in full service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. Focused on optimizing asset performance while delivering personalized support and convenience, LoanCare tailored solutions deliver extraordinary results. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, LoanCare subservices loans in all 50 states and is part of Fidelity National Finance (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

