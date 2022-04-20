Briya Emerges From Stealth With Seed Funding to Revolutionize Healthcare Through Blockchain Powered Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, a disruptive healthcare data exchange network, announced today that it has completed a $5.5 million seed round led by Amiti Ventures with participation from global software investor Insight Partners and Innocare Health Investments. This investment is a vote of confidence in Briya's ability to deploy technology that will dramatically reduce time-to-medicine and improve patient care at every step of the way.

Briya has emerged from stealth backed by a robust technological foundation that delivers the "holy grail" of good data: longitudinal, live, and linked with unparalleled patient privacy protection. Noted for its groundbreaking decentralized architecture, Briya's platform offers easy, continuous access to one of the most secure and compliant data exchange networks in the healthcare industry. Its blockchain design allows pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and life sciences institutions to engage with data in a way that provides bulletproof compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and DUA Contracts. In addition, the solution is fast and simple to use, providing FHIR standardization and granting data access 10 times faster than any other solution on the market.

"Briya's founders, David Lazerson and Guy Tish, have assembled the right team for their mission to enable researchers and hospitals to more effectively collaborate in treating and potentially curing so many diseases," said Ben Rabinowitz, Founder and Managing partner at Amiti Ventures.

"Briya is an exceptional company that can make a real difference in the way researchers use data to make thousands of previously unimaginable new treatments possible," said Liad Agmon, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "A secured, standardized data exchange network will help achieve equity for all patients, and Briya provides that and more."

Briya's secured data exchange technology can fulfill a critical need in the industry.

"Existing healthcare data infrastructure is siloed, inefficient, and ineffective," said Fabio Lievano, AbbVie VP Safety Science and a Briya Advisor. "Researchers and healthcare organizations are being presented data in a vacuum, making it difficult to provide the patient with the most accurate treatment. Briya connects the data to immediately display a complete picture of the patient's comprehensive history."

The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Nashville and New York, and is currently forming partnerships with leading research groups and healthcare systems to further its expansion in the United States.

Briya is a cutting-edge data exchange solution that achieves the "holy grail" of data: longitudinal, linked, and live. Built on game-changing decentralized architecture, Briya's platform is the most secure in the industry, and yet more affordable, 10x faster, and FHIR standardized. Briya is powered by the idea that access to high quality data creates a healthy, inclusive, and thriving society. For more information, please visit www.briya.com.

Amiti is one of the top-performing early-stage venture capital firms in Israel. Amiti has deep roots in the United States and partners with Israel's top founders that have the ingenuity to develop transformational technologies to disrupt markets and change the world for the better. Amiti seeded and scaled some of Israel's most transformational technology companies over the past decade, among them Next Silicon, Demostack, Vayyar, Innoviz, Valens, Cycognito and many more. Amiti is committed to backing deep technologies, promoting diversity, and accelerating Israel's tech communities and innovation. Amiti is founder friendly and a true partner especially during the critical moments when strategic decisions need to be made. Amiti takes a long-term perspective, so entrepreneurs have the space to think big, scale-up, and create value for all. Follow us on amiti.vc for further information.

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners' regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

