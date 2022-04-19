ONE Championship Appoints Talisman as Agency Partner Across Multiple Categories

Talisman to Spearhead Partnership Development for Live Events, Broadcast Content, and ONE Esports

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today named Talisman as its agency partner for partnership acquisition and development efforts across several key categories.

(PRNewsfoto/Group ONE Holdings Pte Ltd) (PRNewswire)

As part of the appointment, Talisman will work across the portfolio of ONE Championship products, including live events, broadcast content, and ONE Esports, to identify new partnerships and revenue streams in priority commercial territories.

ONE Championship is Asia's largest global sports media platform and a top 10 global sports property for viewership and engagement.1 The company recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with an all-day event dubbed "ONE X," broadcast globally to over 150 countries across free-to-air and pay-per-view channels. Talisman plans to drive new partnership opportunities in the United States, Middle East, and Oceania, while also opening doors across ONE's traditional markets across Asia.

Dharpan Randhawa, President of Talisman, stated: "ONE Championship has achieved so much over the last 10 years and are now at a very exciting inflection point. I can only describe it as a slingshot, pulled back and ready for release. We will work together with their outstanding commercial team to create meaningful partnerships that will drive value across every touchpoint. We are proud to be a part of their journey to becoming an international powerhouse."

Hari Vijayarajan, Chief Commercial Officer of ONE Championship, stated: "I have had the pleasure of working with Dharpan and his incredible team around the world for the last six months on a series of innovative, multi-year deals. I believe that we have a huge opportunity to unlock the value for IP rights holders in the brand sponsorship ecosystem, helping Talisman's clients build leadership and affinity with our massive audience of Gen Y and Gen Z."

1Source: Nielsen

About ONE Championship

Group ONE Holdings (ONE) is Asia's largest global sports media platform with a broadcast to 150+ countries around the world. According to Nielsen, ONE ranks amongst the world's top 10 biggest sports media properties for viewership and engagement. Through its marquee sports properties (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and its passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia's greatest cultural phenomena, Martial Arts and Gaming, and the deep-rooted Asian values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion.

About Talisman

Talisman is an award-winning global agency redefining sports, entertainment, gaming & Web3 partnerships across key industries and regions. With offices in Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai, Talisman thrives on unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the great brands and creative minds they have the pleasure of working with. With global resources and connectivity in key markets, Talisman has won prominent industry awards for executing groundbreaking partnerships & activations across sports & gaming.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONE Championship