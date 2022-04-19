Byrdie Announces Sixth Annual Eco Beauty Award Winners

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Byrdie (www.byrdie.com) announced its sixth Eco Beauty Awards , honoring the best beauty brands and products that emphasize education, transparency, innovation, and sustainability. Nominees are tested and analyzed by Byrdie's editors and industry-leading guest judges with three pillars in mind: efficacy, ingredients, and sustainability .

The sixth iteration of the awards continues the evolution of the way Byrdie addresses "clean beauty," considering there isn't a standardized, industry-wide definition. While honoring specific products in 80 different categories, the awards also place a premium on educating readers about the nuances of eco beauty, such as formulation, label transparency, and sustainable practices.

"We're putting the focus on sustainability, not ingredient-shaming," said Hallie Gould, Editorial Director. "Our winners are an assortment of products that, most importantly, work, from brands that are conscious and transparent about their formulation and production, and we're sharing those details along with the products. We'd like our Eco Beauty Awards to help our readers to become conscious consumers, and part of that consciousness is education."

Along with 80 different winning formulas in five different product categories, six notable figures in the beauty industry are called out as leaders in the eco beauty space:

The Changemaker : Abena Boamah , founder, Hanahana Beauty , founder, Hanahana Beauty

The Disruptor : Fiona Chan , founder, Youthforia , founder, Youthforia

The Formulator : Manessa Lormejuste , cosmetic chemist , cosmetic chemist

The Educator : Caroline Hirons , beauty and lifestyle skincare expert , beauty and lifestyle skincare expert

The Influencer : Dr. Michelle Wong , PhD scientist and educator at Lab Muffin Beauty Science , PhD scientist and educator at Lab Muffin Beauty Science

The New Guard: Fiona Frills , creator and founder of Frilliance , creator and founder of Frilliance

Byrdie's expert editors teamed with guest judges to test thousands of products throughout the year and nominated more than 300 finalists that qualify as "clean" according to Byrdie's Clean Beauty Pledge . The 2022 winners represent the best in clean, eco-friendly beauty solutions, and include top brands and products to watch across Skin , Body , Hair , Makeup , and Under $25 .

See the full list of Byrdie's 2022 Eco Beauty Award winners here .

About Byrdie

Byrdie's mission is to celebrate individuality and empower our readers to find confidence, community, and joy through beauty and style. Byrdie reaches more than eight million people each month, and is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.byrdie.com .

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living. Dotdash Meredith is based in New York City and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

