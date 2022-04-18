Birthday Club
Triple-I CEO's April 19 Panel to Examine Climate Risk and Resilience

Published: Apr. 18, 2022

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) is one of three panelists convening virtually on Tuesday, April 19, at 12 p.m. ET for a webinar on climate risk and resilience.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)
Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)(PRNewswire)
Insurers are no stranger to climate and extreme-weather risk. Our industry has had a financial stake in it for decades.

Presented by The Institutes Griffith Foundation in collaboration with the Insurance Regulator Education Foundation (IREF), the hour-long conversation will explore the climate risk landscape and how insurers are responding to it.

"Insurers are no stranger to climate and extreme-weather risk," Kevelighan stated, in Triple-I's response last year to a Federal Insurance Office Request for Information on the insurance sector and climate-related financial risks. "We may not always have talked about the issue in those terms, but our industry has had a financial stake in it for decades."

Joining Kevelighan on the panel, billed as Peril and Promise: Climate Risk and Resilience, will be two other subject matter experts:

  • Benjamin Collier, PhD, Assistant Professor, Risk, Actuarial Science and Legal Studies, Temple University
  • Michael Peterson, PhD, Deputy Commissioner for Climate and Sustainability, California Department of Insurance

The non-partisan and non-advocative webinar will be moderated by Frank Tomasello, JD, Executive Director, The Institutes Griffith Foundation. It is presented free of charge. Pre-registration is required.

To illustrate how insurers are leading on the issue of climate risk and resilience, Triple-I also has created products like its Resilience Accelerator and Resilience Ratings map. Both offer guidance to the public on ways to mitigate against climate-related risks.

Article:             ESG Is in The Insurance Industry's DNA
Publication:     A Firm Foundation: How Insurance Supports the Economy

The Triple-I has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel.

