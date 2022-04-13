Vehicle Connectivity is Surging, but Consumer Paid Subscription Share is in Sharp Decline

Over 70% of vehicles sold globally in 2028 will be connected, but only 58% of subscriptions will be paid by consumers

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, connectivity will be available in over half of new vehicles sold in 2022 and over 70% in 2028. Carmakers are committed to connectivity because of its various benefits, including fleet management, reduction of warrant costs, convenient Electric Vehicle (EV) ownership, and Over the Air (OTA) updates. However, they still have not found an effective strategy to recoup the connectivity and airtime costs. Connected services adoption is low, especially among lower-tier vehicles, and the increase in free trial periods means that the ratio of paid subscriptions will contract by 20% between 2021 and 2028.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

Despite moving to become ubiquitous, vehicle connectivity is still not a significant revenue source. "Due to the prevalence of high traffic phone data plans, end consumers have little motivation to pay for connectivity and rarely renew subscriptions after the free trial period, which carmakers are constantly extending. This is especially true for infotainment services that compete with free phone mirroring. This reality signals that it will be challenging for carmakers such as Stellantis, Ford, and GM to achieve their recently announced goals to generate US$20 billion in software and services revenues annually by 2030, at least 13 times what they generate today," explains Maite Bezerra, Smart Mobility and Automotive Research Analyst at ABI Research.

From premium to volume cars, nearly all carmakers are committed to deploying software-defined vehicle platforms and betting on revenues from delivering software-enabled services and features OTA. That requires the establishment of a revenue-generating consumer touchpoint where these new services will be bought or updated, essentially relying on user engagement with embedded infotainment systems rather than mirroring through CarPlay or Android Auto. "However, most subscription revenues presently derive from essential telematics and remote services rather than infotainment," Bezerra points out.

Connected services subscriptions are being extended to drive higher customer engagement. The average free trial period in the United States is increasing from three to six months, in Europe from one to three years (e.g., Polestar), and in China, many carmakers offer free for life connectivity (e.g., NIO, SAIC-GM). The drawback of such a strategy is that the ratio of subscriptions paid by the final consumers will dwindle. ABI Research expects over 70% of active infotainment subscriptions to be on a free trial or free-for-life arrangement in 2022.

Further adding to the connected vehicle monetization challenge, software-defined vehicle platforms will considerably increase monthly data consumption - from 400-500 MB to up to 2-20 GB - and connectivity costs, which neither carmakers nor end consumers have been willing to pay so far. "Nevertheless, EVs could be the panacea for low connected services adoption by final users as they significantly improve ownership convenience," concludes Bezerra.

These findings are from ABI Research's Connected Car market data report. This report is part of the company's Smart Mobility and Automotive research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Market Data spreadsheets are composed of deep data, market share analysis, and highly segmented, service-specific forecasts to provide detailed insight where opportunities lie.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

The supply shortage has not significantly affected Telematic Control Unit (TCU) components. Despite being exposed to slow-moving recovery in other domains, demand remains strong, and ABI Research projects 58 million connected vehicle shipments in 2025. Europe, the US, and China are the leading markets holding 80% of the global market share. Laggard nations include Japan and emerging economies in South East Asia, Africa, and South America. Nevertheless, all carmakers in all regions aim to provide embedded connectivity in future vehicle platform generations.

Infotainment systems have become an important purchase criterium that can drive higher sales. Still, an effective plan of action must be developed to monetize them during the vehicle's lifecycle and justify Return on Investment (ROI).

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research