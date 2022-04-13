PreludeDxä Presents Compelling DCISionRT Study Results in Young and High-Grade DCIS Patients at ASBrS 2022 Annual Meeting

DCISionRTâ with Novel Residual Risk Subtype Identifies Patients Who May Be Candidates for More Intensified Therapy Beyond Standard of Care

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDxä), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced compelling results in 926 women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). The new information was presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) 23rd Annual Meeting, held on April 6 - 10, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas, NV.

The study validated the clinical utility of DCISionRT with its Residual Risk Subtype (RRT) to predict recurrence risk and radiation therapy benefit in patients under fifty years old and/or high-grade DCIS.

The results demonstrated that many patients who were either high-grade and/or young (<50 years) had significant residual risk after standard breast conserving surgery and radiation therapy. DCISionRT identified women with a low 5% 10-yr risk of recurrence with or without radiation therapy: overall and within either high-grade or young patients. Furthermore, the test predicted which patients had a superior benefit from radiation therapy (>70% relative risk reduction).

"Historically, we have relied heavily on high nuclear grade and age to make treatment decisions in DCIS patients. We now understand that traditional clinicopathologic features alone are ineffective and potentially lead to over-or under-treatment of DCIS," said Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, Principal Investigator and Breast Surgical Oncologist Director, Nashville Breast Center; Managing Partner TME. "The DCISionRT test is an important risk assessment tool to determine which patients can safely omit RT, which patients will benefit greatly from RT, and which patients may need more aggressive treatment than standard."

"We are excited to share this powerful data further demonstrating the applicability of DCISionRT to guide treatment decision for all DCIS patients," says Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx." This data augments our previously published validations on 1,485 women, which includes a large randomized clinical trial, providing physicians and patients the confidence to make a personalized treatment decision."

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your RiskTM. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

