Passport's Enforcement Trends survey reveals importance of using a single source to manage parking and mobility needs

Passport's Enforcement Trends survey reveals importance of using a single source to manage parking and mobility needs

More than 57 percent of parking administrators surveyed digitally enforce their curbs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation software and payments company Passport recently surveyed more than 8,000 parking officials including municipalities, parking authorities and universities from across the United States to report on their enforcement experience. The company analyzed trends and summarized the findings in a concise report, that is available here for download.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

Speed and accuracy of enforcement: More than 46 percent of respondents said it takes them less than one minute to monitor and issue a citation

Dedicated parking enforcers: Nearly 78 percent of respondents employ between 1-10 dedicated parking enforcement officers

Key integrations: 70 percent of respondents prioritize license plate recognition as an integration within their enforcement solution

The 24-page report provides valuable insights into parking enforcement trends such as collection compliance, and revenue growth as a result of utilizing a digital parking management solution, among many others. The findings are especially timely to help those responsible for a city's parking program to bring data to the table to address short- and long-term community needs.

One city that experiences the benefits of utilizing a digital parking management solution is the City of City of Cheyenne, WY . Ted Miazga, Parking Administration Manager, Cheyenne Police Department said that Passport addresses his City's needs in a timely manner, while providing real-time solutions to challenges he faces. "Everything we do for parking management goes through Passport," Miazaga said. "This has drastically reduced the number of man-hours we put in and has us operating efficiently."

Passport's platform brings together best-in-class digital products, including mobile pay parking, enforcement, permitting and payments. The Charlotte-based company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline their parking operations and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs and provide better user experiences.

"This data-rich report analyzes industry trends and explores the benefits transportation leaders experience as a result of using a digital platform for their enforcement needs," said Passport VP of Product, Curb Management, Bob Shepard. "With Passport's platform, cities can access real-time mobility data to make transactions at the curb convenient and accessible all while increasing compliance."

To dive into the full results and to learn more about current trends in the parking and mobility space, download the 2022 Enforcement Trends Report.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

(818) 523-

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport