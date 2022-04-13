Newell Brands Announces the Launch of the Newell Creative Kitchen

The Newell Creative Kitchen brings a new source of kitchen inspiration through immersive cooking content including new farmer's market recipes from viral TikTok sensation Jeremy Scheck

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced the launch of the Newell Creative Kitchen, the company's first multi-purpose, brick-and-mortar kitchen space located in Hoboken, New Jersey. The versatile space caters to virtual and in-person events and serves as a hub for content creation and kitchen inspiration, connecting people with the latest food and kitchen trends. Newell Creative Kitchen provides an avenue to showcase the latest innovations from Newell Brands' family of leading home and kitchen brands including Rubbermaid, Ball, Calphalon, FoodSaver, Sistema, CrockPot, and Mr. Coffee.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011051-newell-creative-kitchen/

As life continues to be lived in the kitchen, and at the home, the Newell Creative Kitchen is a new, collaborative way for Newell Brands to keep a pulse on category trends to further delight and engage foodies. The Newell Creative Kitchen exists as a direct extension of Newell Brands' purpose to enhance and brighten consumer's lives at home by creating moments of joy and peace of mind.

"As a destination for home and kitchen brands, we know that the kitchen is so much more than food, it's the heart of the home," said Kris Malkoski, Business Unit CEO, Home Solutions Unit at Newell Brands. "We are pleased to offer the Newell Creative Kitchen as an outlet that fosters inventive thinking and sparks discovery for consumers at home."

The Newell Creative Kitchen will serve up a steady stream of inspiration for consumers, acting as a content incubator where creators can seamlessly produce and share videos, tutorials and more. Newell Creative Kitchen kicks off with TikTok star, Jeremy Scheck @ScheckEats to share new recipes packed with fresh farmer's market produce.

"I love spending time in the kitchen creating flavorful recipes that people can easily modify with ingredients they have on hand," said Jeremy Scheck. "I am excited to partner with the Newell Creative Kitchen to inspire people in their own kitchens this spring with fresh and flavorful creations that show how to use all kinds of produce throughout the farmer's market season."

Conceptualized by global design and architecture firm Perkins&Will and constructed in partnership with Schimenti Construction Company, the Newell Creative Kitchen caters to an intimate audience setting and is equipped with a pristine pantry organized and stocked with the latest innovations from Newell Brands, a flexible meeting area, and an outdoor patio. It is packed with integrated production elements including reclaimed sound-rated ceilings, multi-layered lighting, and complex audio-visual equipment, optimal for content creation.

The newly renovated 5,000 sq. ft. space is part of a freestanding 19th century building, steps from the Hudson River and can host up to 40 people. As a long-standing part of the New Jersey community, Newell Brands looks forward to opening the space to the Hoboken community and local organizations.

Content produced from the Newell Creative Kitchen can be found on the website, YouTube channel or by starting to follow the hashtag #NewellKitchen on Instagram and TikTok.

To follow along with Jeremy's farmer's market recipes and for additional kitchen inspiration, visit www.newellcreativekitchen.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Newell Brands