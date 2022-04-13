National Press Club Calls For Release of Russian Activist Vladimir Kara-Murza

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by National Press Club President Jen Judson on the arrest and detention of Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

"We are calling on the Russian government to release immediately Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of the leading opposition voices in that country. Kara-Murza appeared at the National Press Club on January 30, 2014, to talk about the political situation in Russia. He was outspoken at that time. In 2017 he was poisoned because of his views, although he survived. While best known as a political activist, Kara-Murza also wrote and published columns for the Washington Post. We will be monitoring his status and safety."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 2,700 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

