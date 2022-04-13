Marvell Cloud Data Center Ethernet Switch Port Shipments Grow Greater than 100% Year over Year

Over 3 Million Marvell 400G Switch Ports Shipped to Date Based on 650 Group's Latest Quarterly Switch Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that it has more than doubled its growth year-over-year (YOY) in cloud data center Ethernet switch port shipments, based on 650 Group's quarterly switch report for Q4'21 released last month. Marvell's share of the overall data center switch market grew from 6% to 10% YOY and specifically within the 50G SerDes segment of switches, deployed by the fast-growing cloud infrastructure market, the company attained a record high of 31% share in Q4'21. To date, Marvell has shipped more than 3 million 400G switch ports, marking the company's strong growth momentum in cloud networking. Marvell's cloud-optimized Teralynx® switch portfolio delivers the industry's lowest latency with a highly scalable solution to meet the ever-increasing networking demands that artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications are driving in the cloud.

As the key building blocks for communications in networks, switches provide the means to move data within data centers. The fastest growing segment of the switch market is the cloud, which brings unique and mission-critical requirements that can be met with cloud-optimized, high-performance silicon solutions. Marvell's Teralynx product line, added to the company's switch portfolio through the acquisition of Innovium, delivers the ultra-low latency, optimized power, programmability, and innovative telemetry essential to the cloud data center. The Teralynx switches, together with Marvell's Inphi® electro-optics offerings, provide a comprehensive suite of networking solutions inside and between data centers.

"The continued, and growing, traction of Marvell's Teralynx switch family in tier-1 cloud data centers demonstrates its compelling value proposition for customers requiring the best possible application performance," said Guy Azrad, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Business Unit at Marvell. "Our Teralynx switches are built upon a highly efficient and scalable architecture which delivers the power efficiency and roadmap for 51.2 Tbps and beyond. Further, the Teralynx family is uniquely positioned for integration with Marvell's high-speed electro-optics offerings to bring a complete and better-together, end-to-end cloud solution."

"The Ethernet switch market reached a new all-time high in 4Q'21, exceeding a $9 billion per quarter run-rate for the first time, driven by cloud data centers," said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. "This past quarter, our research found that Marvell's market share reached 31% for 50G SerDes shipments, achieving the highest to date, with growth YoY at 104%."

"Our leading cloud data center customers have been ramping their volume deployments with Marvell's Teralynx switches and our optical modules to optimize their infrastructure," said Osa Mok, chief marketing officer at Innolight Technology. "Marvell brings a comprehensive switch and PAM4 electro-optics platform solution that complements our module capabilities to help our customers meet the bandwidth-intensive requirements of 400G connectivity."

"The surge in cloud infrastructure build-out is driving the demand for low-latency and high-performance networking solutions that can meet the exacting requirements for 400G and beyond connectivity," said Supriyo Dey, VP of Business Development at Eoptolink. "Marvell's cloud-optimized Teralynx switches along with our optical transceivers are addressing the increasing ramp from cloud data customers as they scale to volume deployments."

The future architecture of the cloud data center will be more connected than ever – with optics forming the interconnect fabric. With the broadest technology platform in the industry, Marvell is positioned as the semiconductor solutions partner of choice for the cloud. Marvell's comprehensive portfolio of offerings includes cloud-optimized Ethernet switches; high-speed PAM4 and coherent electro-optics; pluggable COLORZ® DCI modules; OCTEON®-based DPUs for security, offload, and acceleration; custom Arm®-based server CPUs; full custom ASICs; and Bravera™ Flash and HDD-based storage.

