JL Capital Selects Highgate to Manage New Renaissance Hotel & Residences in Hawaii

HONOLULU, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JL Capital, a Honolulu-based real estate and private equity firm, has selected Highgate, a leading hospitality investment and management company, to manage the new Renaissance Honolulu Hotel at Sky Ala Moana. The twin-tower hotel and condominium development is currently under construction on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ala Moana Center in central Honolulu. The 39-story hotel tower will add 187 new rooms and suites to the island destination and will be topped by Marriott's Renaissance Residences. The condotel will offer a restaurant, bar and an eighth floor Sky Terrace with two swimming pools, men's and women's indoor and outdoor soaking baths, Himalayan salt saunas and a fully equipped fitness center and spa.

Rooted in the culture of Hawai'i with interior artwork created by renowned design team, Sig Zane Kaiao, cultural practitioners Sig Zane and son Kuhao Zane, the Renaissance resort units provide convenient access to the vibrant community in the epicenter of O'ahu. This will be Highgate's tenth property in Hawaii and their portfolio includes the notable Alohilani Resort and the Royal Lahaina Resort, Maui.

"We are thrilled to partner with Highgate as we bring this distinctive brand back to Hawaii. We have been impressed with their leadership and operational excellence in elevating their diverse portfolio, along with their commitment to our community's focus on responsible tourism," said Tim Lee, CEO of JL Capital.

"It is an honor to be selected by JL Capital to reintroduce the Renaissance brand to Hawaii and to be a part of one of the first full-service hotels built in Oahu over the past decade," said Kelly Sanders, EVP of Operations for Highgate. "We are excited to begin this amazing journey working closely with the talented team at JL Capital to bring the Renaissance Hotel and Residences to life over the next 18 months."

About JL Capital

JL Capital, a Honolulu-based real estate investment and private equity firm, is committed to Hawaii's future by investing in and developing sustainable urban communities that provide new jobs, new housing and build strong economic assets for the community.

Deeply rooted in Hawaii through its people and projects, JL Capital currently owns 211,674 square feet of re-development properties in the Ala Moana Transit Oriented Development (TOD) corridor along Kapiolani Boulevard. In addition to the development of Sky Ala Moana, JL Capital plans to further invest and develop another 1,000 dwelling units in the area.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership

