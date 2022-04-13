IDrive Launches IDrive® e2 - World's Fastest S3 Compatible Storage, at an Amazing Price Point, at More Locations than Anyone

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup has introduced IDrive® e2 , an S3 compatible cloud object storage solution that supports storing data in the cloud, off-site disaster recovery, an active and accessible data archive, and long term storage.

IDrive® e2 is a scalable and durable cloud-object storage platform that stores petabytes of data on pay-per-use pricing. It is suitable for hosting applications, media workflow, gaming assets, e-commerce resources, and other large volumes of data.

With a straightforward, tierless pricing approach, IDrive® e2 is the most affordable object storage solution available, with the first 10GB free and pricing starting at $0.004/GB/month. The service costs 80% less than AWS S3 with no ingress/egress fees, as well as being one of the few solutions available that does not charge an extra fee for downloading data.

IDrive® e2 enables users to retrieve their data based on their convenience using associated access and a secret key. Data can be accessed via the IDrive® e2 web console or a third-party tool such as MSP360, Veeam, Cyberduck, Cloudflare, Fastly, Iconik, Arq, QNAP, Synology, Reclone.org, Arcserve, Duplicati, WinSCP, and S3 Browser.

With 8 edge locations across the US, IDrive® e2 is able to offer the fastest performance available, letting users point their data to the edge center closest to them for a faster network and ease of access.

More features of IDrive® e2 include:

Ransomware protection - protect against data loss from malware attacks with file lock, versioning, and data retention

Object lock - restricts the modification or deletion of an object, helping to secure the files present in the buckets from any malware or cyber threats

Bucket versioning - every modification made to the objects in the bucket will be automatically saved as a new copy or version of the object allowing users to restore older versions of an object

Centralized access - access, manage, and restore data from anywhere via an easy to navigate web-based console

Security and Privacy - data is stored in data centers with physical and biometric security, and all transfers are secured with TLS protocol.

Data is stored in enterprise-class data centers equipped with state-of-the-art facilities — custom-designed elevated floors, HVAC temperature control systems with designated cooling zones, seismically-braced racks — and physical security features. The data centers are periodically checked for vulnerabilities in the network infrastructure with third-party audits.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data

