GOOP AND CELEBRITY CRUISES GO BEYOND IN 2022

New-Luxury Cruise Line Announces 'goop at Sea' Sailing this September on Brand-New Ship, Celebrity BeyondSM, Along With Extension of goop Partnership, with Founder Gwyneth Paltrow as Celebrity Cruises' Well-Being Advisor

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises and lifestyle brand goop are setting sail this fall on an exclusive wellness retreat at sea on board the highly anticipated new-luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond.

The third ship in Celebrity Cruises’ award-winning Edge Series, Celebrity Beyond will begin its inaugural season in April 2022 with her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise. (PRNewswire)

With a series of transformative experiences and sessions led by goop's wellness practitioners and an appearance by goop founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow herself, 'goop at Sea' will be held on the Celebrity Beyond 9-night Italian Riviera & France sailing departing from Barcelona on September 24, 2022.

Further extending the partnership between the companies that began in early 2020, a selection of goop's signature products, including the GOOPGLOW and GOOPGENES collections, will now be available on board Celebrity Beyond. Gwyneth Paltrow will continue as Celebrity's Well-Being Advisor, a collaboration first announced in April 2021; and, Paltrow and the goop team will also continue to curate innovative wellness offerings for Celebrity's ships including on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie and fitness tools for guests of AquaClass® staterooms, a fully-immersive next level wellness experience, which is taken further on Beyond with the new Aqua Sky Suites featuring floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities. Kiki Koroshetz, goop's VP of Content, will also continue her role in Celebrity's Women in Wellness program, which brings together the expertise of some of the most highly respected female leaders in the wellness industry to cultivate a unique wellness program at sea.

With its innovative, outward facing design leveraging endless ocean vistas and breathtaking panoramas, Celebrity Beyond takes well-being at sea further than ever before. Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; along with the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; and the culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

"Nowhere is more rejuvenating than the open sea, and Celebrity Beyond has been designed by a dream team of contemporary, inspiring icons to give guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world – while they simultaneously reconnect with the world around them," said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises' Chief Marketing Officer. "goop is the perfect partner for us to collaborate with to capture this therapeutic essence of the ocean in a really relevant and meaningful way for our target audience."

"Travel can be such a meaningful part of well-being and a curious approach to life," said Kiki Koroshetz, goop's VP of content. "Our partnership with Celebrity Cruises has been focused on the intersection of exploration and wellness. We've been fortunate to bring some brilliant experts and teachers onboard, literally, and this new adventure—a mix of discovery and restoration—will be a wholly unique experience."

The goop at Sea sailing will feature a variety of exclusive programming curated and hosted by goop, including:

A live interview hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow with a top wellness expert, where she will also answer audience questions

Several interactive goop practitioner-led sessions focused on enhancing the mind, body and soul;

Nourishment from the inside out through exclusive pop-up experiences including tastings, product trials, massages and more

Goop curated gifts and surprises

Additional details will be shared over the coming weeks and wellness-lovers are encouraged to follow @goop, @celebritycruises and #goopatsea on Instagram.

On sale today, tickets for 'goop at Sea' are available for $750 to guests who book suite accommodations in The Retreat on Celebrity Beyond's September 24, 2022 Italian Riviera and France sailing. To learn more and book the wellness sailing visit www.celebritycruises.com /goop . Space is limited.

Celebrity Cruises' onboard and onshore experiences stand it apart as a new luxury travel brand without comparison. For more information on all Celebrity Cruises' offerings and to book the vacation of a lifetime, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

ABOUT CELEBRITY CRUISES

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

ABOUT GOOP

goop is a lifestyle brand with its roots in content across six key pillars: wellness, travel, food, beauty, style, and work. Within those pillars, goop curates and sells a tightly edited array of products; we also make our own goods. goop products include a luxurious, high-performance skin-care line made from organic ingredients; a regimen-based vitamin program to address the acute needs of modern women; an artisanal collection of fragrances, crafted entirely from natural elements; a limited-edition range of fashion essentials, made in the finest mills and factories in Italy and the USA; a collection of five extraordinary, therapeutic baths based in Chinese medicine and herbalism; and a set of body essentials that cleanses, nourishes, and detoxifies our bodies.

goop launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter. GP wanted to share her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries, and she also wanted to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. goop continues to be a place for GP, now the company's CEO, to introduce readers to incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, and stay, plus clean recipes.

(PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises