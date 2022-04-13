Corporate Insight to Track the Growing Traditional and Fintech Business Banking Platforms with Launch of Small Business Banking Research Services

New benchmarking and competitive intelligence services will track banking platforms that cater to small business owners, with focus on cash management, merchant services

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the launch of its Small Business Banking Research Services. The services will track and analyze leaders in traditional and fintech banking platforms in a blend of multi-product, deposit-only and card-only relationships to capture the competitive landscape and arm business banking providers with insights to drive improved digital experiences.

On an ongoing basis, Small Business Banking Research Services will evaluate:

Digital platforms from traditional banks and innovative fintechs

Cash management services

Merchant and payroll services

Building on Corporate Insight's long history of tracking small business credit cards, Small Business Banking Research Services will assess the industry's top traditional banking and fintech platforms to illuminate this increasingly competitive and disruptive space. Using authenticated experiences, Small Business Banking Research Services will offer deep dives into user journeys with ongoing reporting on platform enhancements and dashboards that track industry leaders and innovative disruptors.

"Similar to the retail banking industry over the past few years, fintechs and other digital-first organizations are now causing major disruption in the small business banking space and we anticipate this trend to continue to grow in the upcoming years," said Andrew Way, senior director of research at Corporate Insight. "Our new Small Business Banking Research Services will track and assess the digital capabilities of the primary incumbents and disruptors, with the primary goal of arming business banking organizations with the knowledge needed to drive improved digital customer experiences."

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial and health institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research since 1992, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

