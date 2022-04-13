Consumers' Research calls out Levi's and Amex for putting politics ahead of customers

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Consumers' Research launched a new campaign targeting two companies that are putting politics ahead of consumers: Levi's and American Express.

The campaign showcases how these companies - once symbols of American freedom and prestige - have embraced radical politics. The campaign puts focus on how these companies move toward political activism is a betrayal of their customers and a distraction to cover their dishonest business practices and poor leadership.

The new ads are launching ahead of the Levi's shareholder meeting on April 20 and the American Express shareholder meeting on May 3.

"Levi's and American Express have betrayed their customers," said Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research. "Their CEOs have turned the companies into oppressive gulags of groupthink and anti-white racism. If American Express employees carried out the ideas suggested to them by the company, to treat customers differently based on race, they would violate a myriad of federal civil rights law and financial regulations against discrimination."

This new campaign is part of a six-figure ad buy that includes both TV and digital components. The Levi's ad will be launched alongside a new website, WokeWashedLevis.com, which showcases Levi's shameful business practices. The ads are part of the ongoing Consumers First Initiative that is calling out companies who are weighing in on politics instead of focusing on their businesses.

"At Consumers' Research we are committed to calling out companies who are making business decisions based on radical policies rather than what's best for the consumer," said Hild. "With every new campaign we launch, all companies should be put on alert. We are watching and will hold businesses accountable for putting politics ahead of their customers."

You can view the Levi's ad here and see more information on their progressive political agenda at WokeWashedLevis.com.

You can view the American Express ad here and see more information on their dishonest business practices at UnAmericanExpress.com.

To read more about Consumers' Research and its more than 90-year-history, click here. You can also follow Will Hild on Twitter, @WillHild.

