BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, April 27, at 4:30pm ET

Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 27th, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)
BMRN 1Q22 Financial Results April 27, 2022

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 9770836

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056  
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 9770836

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin 
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such a website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors                                    

Media

Traci McCarty                           

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.             

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558            

(415) 455-7451

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-wednesday-april-27-at-430pm-et-301524255.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

