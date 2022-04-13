BigID joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID Inc. , a leading data intelligence platform for privacy, security, and governance, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), establishing BigID's commitment with Microsoft to simplify compliance, automate data rights requests and help protect Microsoft 365 customers against expanding privacy risks.

BigID enables customers to automatically fulfill data rights requests - from right to access to data deletion - with comprehensive workflows and regulatory reporting to validate data rights fulfillment, helping achieve compliance with an evolving data privacy and protection landscape: including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the upcoming California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA).

"BigID's MISA membership strengthens our relationship with Microsoft to streamline compliance, mitigate risks and preserve the privacy rights of consumers and employees. The integration enables Microsoft customers to automate end-to-end data subject access, and deletion requests for consistent compliance," BigID Head of Product and co-founder Nimrod Vax said.

The BigID & Microsoft integration allows joint customers to manage full end-to-end data rights (DSARs) at scale by discovering, classifying, and connecting personal data to specific individuals, from Microsoft 365 and other apps available through BigID. As a result, customers can accurately and automatically fulfill - from right to access to data deletion and exportable DSAR fulfillment reporting.

"Microsoft compliance solutions help organizations intelligently assess risk, govern and protect sensitive data, and effectively respond to regulatory requirements. Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like BigID, offer solutions that benefit from Microsoft's rich extensibility scenarios for compliance to adapt, extend, integrate, and accelerate member solutions for our shared customers." - Hammad Rajjoub, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft Risk, Compliance and Privacy Ecosystem.

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

