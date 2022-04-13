Actifai Continues Rapid Expansion in Partnership with Hawaiian Telcom

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, a software-as-a-service provider to customer-facing organizations, has deployed its AI-powered recommendation and customer service platform across Hawaiian Telcom's operations.

Hawaiian Telcom will roll out Actifai's cloud-based platform to its customer service representatives, and will use Actifai's APIs to power offer recommendations and key selling points for customers on its ecommerce site. Leveraging demographic, behavioral, and competitive data alongside Actifai's rich catalog of nearly 1,000,000 anonymized and aggregated offer/acceptance pairs, Hawaiian Telcom will deliver tailored recommendations to customers designed to best meet their individual needs.

"Hawaiian Telcom has always been committed to serving our community", said Su Shin, President and General Manager of Hawaiian Telcom. "Our partnership with Actifai continues our legacy as a community-focused technology leader, bringing state-of-the-art AI tools for our customer service professionals that will help them to meet our customers' needs."

Actifai's AI platform is used by thousands of customer service, sales, and support agents across North America at leading companies. Customers have seen an average 25x ROI, driven by Actifai's real-time recommendations backed by persuasive key selling points. Actifai leads the market for operators seeking practical applications for AI that increase ARPU and lifetime value while avoiding the need for internal development.

"We're thrilled to be working with a dynamic operator like Hawaiian Telcom," said Ned Brody, acting CEO of Actifai. "We're looking forward to doing great work for yet another new customer, and are very excited that Actifai has been able to help further their customer service goals."

Actifai is a software-as-a-service provider to customer-facing organizations including cable, media, and telecommunications operators. Actifai's platform reduces the complexity of choice for sales agents and consumers, eliminating information barriers to maximize the value of a customer interaction. With tailored, AI-powered recommendations, operators can customize consumer interactions and optimize outcomes in real time across their live and digital sales channels. For more information, please visit www.actifai.com .

Hawaiian Telcom, established and headquartered in Honolulu since 1883, offers a full range of services to business and residential customers including Internet, video, voice, data network solutions and security, colocation, and managed and cloud services — all supported by the reach and reliability of its next generation fiber network and 24/7 state-of-the-art network operations center. With employees statewide sharing a commitment to innovation and a passion for delivering superior service, Hawaiian Telcom is proud to be Hawaii's Technology Leader. For more information, visit www.hawaiiantel.com .

