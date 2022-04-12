Vivalink Biometrics Data Platform Enables Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Applications for Healthcare

Vivalink platform's ability to deliver uninterrupted streams of real-world physiological data enables faster algorithm development for disease detection and diagnosis

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, has expanded the use of its Biometrics Data Platform to serve companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for healthcare. The Vivalink platform delivers high quality uninterrupted data streams for algorithm ingestion.

Vivalink Logo (PRNewsfoto/VivaLNK) (PRNewswire)

More than 100 digital healthcare application companies and customers in 32 countries are already developing a wide range of medical applications for remote patient monitoring and clinical trials based on the platform. Now, Vivalink is also attracting the attention of AI and ML enabled healthcare solution providers due to its open platform approach which includes both advanced data services and a full suite of medical wearable sensors.

One such company using the Vivalink platform is Fifth Eye. Fifth Eye offers the FDA-cleared AHI System™ to continuously detect and predict hemodynamic instability ahead of vital signs in hospital patients. The AHI System leverages machine learning to extract information embedded in ECG signals and converts the data to hemodynamic status in real-time. The Vivalink platform is able to collect and deliver the accurate Lead-II ECG signal that the AHI System requires to power its analytics.

"The goal of the AHI System is to avert or mitigate patient crises by continuously providing clinicians early awareness of current or predicted hemodynamic instability," said Jen Baird, CEO of Fifth Eye. "The analytics in our system require a streaming high-quality ECG signal. The Vivalink platform provides the data collection and delivery capabilities that we need in a cost-effective and convenient wearable patch. And that allows hospitals to apply AHI surveillance to every adult patient."

Other companies are also leveraging Vivalink's Biometrics Data Platform for AI solutions, algorithm development, and validation. Examples include RespirAi Medical - an algorithm for early detection of COPD exacerbation, LifeBell AI - an algorithm for the prediction and treatment of sepsis, and OK2StandUp - an algorithm to avoid falls based on the autonomic nervous system.

Advantages of the Vivalink Biometrics Data Platform include:

Automated delivery of high quality continuous real world patient data

High data integrity from patient to cloud even with network disruptions based on Vivalink's unique caching and synchronization engine

Raw and processed data designed for algorithm ingestion with Vivalink's universal biometric data processor (patent pending)

Integrated suite of physiology optimized medical wearable sensors

"Our goal from the beginning was to provide a rapid development and deployment platform for novel healthcare applications and research. We are thrilled to provide a reliable, scalable, and highly efficient tool for companies developing AI algorithms and digital endpoints. Such tools will advance the development of the virtual healthcare community," said Jiang Li, CEO at Vivalink.

In addition to adoption in the commercial healthcare community, the Biometrics Data Platform has also been the basis of clinical studies at leading research institutions, including a 3,000 patient atrial fibrillation study at UCSF , and a study of the effects of stress and teenage depression at Stanford University .

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual care and decentralized clinical trials. Its unique platform leverages physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

