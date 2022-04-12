TOCA FOOTBALL ADDS TO MIDWEST U.S. EXPANSION, ACQUIRING LARGEST SPORT CENTER OPERATOR IN CLEVELAND

TOCA Football purchases Force Sports and plans to bring its cutting-edge technology to the five Cleveland sports centers by late 2022

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, today announced further expansion into the Midwest U.S with the purchase of Force Sports, the largest sport center operator in Cleveland, which currently operates five centers in the Eastlake, Northfield, Richmond, Rocky River, and Westlake areas. With the acquisition, the company now operates 21 total TOCA soccer and multi-sports centers across North America. TOCA now runs a total of seven centers in the Midwest with the inclusion of TOCA Naperville, the company's largest at over 90,000 square feet.

Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA Football Global CEO said, "The Midwest is one of the fastest growing soccer markets in North America and with this acquisition, TOCA Soccer has grown 20%, enabling us to move a step closer in achieving our goal of becoming the largest indoor soccer training operator in North America by the end of the year."

"We are thrilled to be bolstering our footprint within the Midwest and look forward to partnering and building on the services the team at Force Sports has developed for the Cleveland area." said TOCA founder and former professional footballer, Eddie Lewis. "The Midwest has a strong sports culture, and we plan on continuing that rich history with our world class technology-based soccer training that drives rapid improvement at our centers and beyond."

With the current TOCA Soccer locations thriving, TOCA Football expects to grow to more than 50 sites in North America by the end of 2022. The company recently announced the expansion of TOCA Social, the world's first dining and soccer experience, to Dallas, following its successful launch at The O2 in London, UK last summer. The company plans to add an additional four to five TOCA Social sites globally within the next 18 months alone.

TOCA was founded by Eddie Lewis, a two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder who developed much of TOCA's proprietary, user-centric technologies and training experiences. TOCA builds engaging sport training centers in North America (TOCA Sport), where players can receive 10x the number of quality touches they would have in a game during a 50-minute training session.

