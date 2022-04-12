Till Payments Marks Official North American Debut at TRANSACT 2022

President of Americas, Tom Tucker, Joins Panel to Discuss Next Gen Payment Systems and Key Industry Innovations

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments fintech disruptor, Till Payments, today marks its official North American debut at this week's TRANSACT conference, powered by ETA. Till Payments' presence comes on the heels of a momentous six months for the company, which includes a successful Series C raise and top-up funding round in late 2021, followed by its first market acquisition of ZIPS, the payment processing business unit of the hospitality technology platform company, Ziosk, this past January.

Following the acquisition of ZIPS, Till now serves over 1000 merchants and 35 partners across North America, supported by an in-country team of 60 that is expected to double in the next quarter.

"After an exciting year of unprecedented growth, we're thrilled to officially debut Till Payments in North America and further expand our global footprint," said Till Payments' President of Americas, Tom Tucker. "We are excited to be at the forefront of the transformational change the payments industry is experiencing and look forward to bringing our powerful payments solutions to a growing customer base so they can truly start to transform and scale their businesses from day one."

At the core of Till Payments' offering in North America is its unique global payments ecosystem. Built around four key pillars - global 24/7 support, unlimited integration opportunities, personalized solutions, and faster time to market - Till Payments' ecosystem provides a seamless payment experience for its customers, regardless of payment method. Till works with each partner individually to assess their individual needs to provide a powerful framework on which to build. It also ensures that all terminals and legacy systems integrate seamlessly into the ecosystem so clients do not experience any lag time in accepting payments. To schedule a meeting with the team at TRANSACT, ask questions, and learn more about the featured technologies and solutions, visit Booth 657 and reserve time with the Till Payments team here.

Tom Tucker is also honored to participate in an innovative industry panel during TRANSACT's PAYFAC Day titled "Embedded Finance is the Future - And It Starts with Embedded Payments." The panel, which will take place on Thursday, April 14th at the PAYFAC Day Stage from 9:55 - 10:30 a.m.. Tucker will be joined by co-founder and CTO of ACME Technologies, Echeyde Cubillo, and Head of Payment Facilitation for Silicon Valley Bank, Jeff Chen, for a robust discussion around the revolutionary changes happening within the financial services industry today and the impact to the consumer experience long-term.

"Showcasing at TRANSACT is just the first step for Till," shares Till Payments CEO, Shadi Haddad. "With teams across North America, and offices in New York, Colorado, Arizona and Canada, Till is set for continued growth throughout 2022 and we're determined to bring about much-needed industry innovation quickly and efficiently so that we can continue to meet - and exceed the needs of our clients on a global scale."

To learn more about Till's robust suite of payment products and solutions, visit TillPayments.com.

About Till Payments

Till is the fast-moving, Aussie-born, global fintech disruptor opening up a world of possibilities for businesses seeking simple, seamless, all-in-one payments. We take the complexity out of getting paid with single-source solutions that ensure merchants can accept any payment wherever and whenever their customers shop, be it online, in-store, or a combination of both.

Organizations across a range of sectors, including FMCG, automotive, parking & transit, retail and hospitality, use our end-to-end smart and seamless payments experiences to support growth and enhance customer experiences.

Founded in 2012, Till's team of 250 staff is rapidly growing and headquartered in Australia, with teams in London, Manila and across the US. Till currently serves merchants across 12 countries and over 500 cities.

