Realto Names Annemarie Tierney to Board

"Annemarie's familiarity with private markets and building such businesses will serve Realto and its customers well."

Adding Ms. Tierney to the board is an important move as the company seeks to expand its product offerings following its initial success in the trading of publicly registered non-listed securities.

CEO Brian King said "We're thrilled to welcome Annemarie to the board and look forward to the impact of her vast industry knowledge and experience. Her familiarity with private markets and understanding of how to build such businesses will serve Realto and its customers well."

Ms. Tierney is Founder and Principal at Liquid Advisors and was previously Executive Vice President – Legal and General Counsel at SecondMarket Holdings, Inc., and Vice-President - Head of Strategy and New Markets at Nasdaq Private Market. At SecondMarket, she worked alongside Realto Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Smith, who served as Chief Strategy Officer of that company.

She remained with Nasdaq until 2018 when she joined Templum Inc. as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. She departed in 2019 to form Liquid Advisors, providing strategic advisory services to a range of financial services companies, including digital asset firms.

Ms. Tierney said, "I am honored and delighted to join the Realto Board and look forward to helping the team continue their impressive momentum in the alternative asset space."

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Realto Securities, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Realto, Inc.) is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that offers an innovative, customer-centric, and transparent market, dedicated to providing investors with the ability to trade traditionally illiquid real estate and alternative securities. For more information, please visit Realto and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

