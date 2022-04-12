PixCell's HemoScreen™ Takes Home Gold and Best-in-Show Awards in 2022 Medical Design Excellence Competition

Rapid POC Hematology Testing Solution Named Gold Winner in "Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems" Category

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PixCell Medical, innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, today announced that HemoScreen™ was named a gold winner in the Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems category in the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA). In addition, HemoScreen™ was named the Best-in-Show winner, MDEA's top honor.

MDEA, the medtech industry's premier awards program, honors significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.

"This device is innovative and has so much potential in multiple settings such as primary care, urgent care, and emergency departments," says MDEA juror Mary Kay Smith, Director, Michigan State University Learning and Assessment Center. "This could have a positive impact on time-to-rescue considering quicker differential diagnosis can lead to quicker interventions. The cost point compared to return-on-investment is attractive given the frequency of use and ability for those without med tech qualifications to process."

Using AI and machine learning, PixCell's HemoScreen is the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care (POC) use. With just one fingerprick of blood, the portable diagnostic device delivers lab-accurate results within five minutes – significantly less time than traditional methods, allowing for quicker diagnosis and enhanced disease management decisions at the point-of-care. It also provides comprehensive abnormal cell flagging, which could enable early detection of health risks including infection, anemia, and blood cancers.

"Receiving this double honor from such a prestigious industry award is a testament to the team's hard work and excellence in creating improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life," said Dr. Avishay Bransky, co-founder and CEO of PixCell Medical. "Our goal is to increase access to CBC blood testing to improve patient care and outcomes. Together with its simple design and portability, our breakthrough technology provides lab-grade results in just minutes, which saves both clinicians and patients precious time and money. We are very proud and look forward to seeing what the rest of 2022 holds."

About PixCell Medical

PixCell Medical, an innovator of rapid hematology testing solutions at the point-of-care, has developed the only 5-part differential Complete Blood Count (CBC) analyzer that is FDA-cleared, CE-marked and TGA-approved for point-of-care use – the HemoScreen™. The portable, easy to use platform offers clinically proven lab-accurate readings of 20 standard blood count parameters within five minutes, with just one finger-prick of blood. This facilitates fast diagnostic results and data-driven disease management decisions. Leveraging a patented, disposable cartridge preloaded with all necessary reagents, the company's unique Viscoelastic Focusing technology and AI-powered machine vision, PixCell enables improved medical outcomes and patient quality of life and reduces costs for healthcare providers.

