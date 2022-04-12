Legacy Capital Partners Poised for an Active 2022

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the fourth quarter of 2021, Legacy Capital Partners ("Legacy"), based in Cleveland, OH, sold seven assets totaling 2,700 units. The dispositions spanned across six states and totaled $375 million. The fourth quarter activity marked the end of a successful year of dispositions for the company.

Legacy continues to evaluate their current portfolio and has identified several additional assets to sell in 2022 to take advantage of the market's insatiable appetite for multifamily properties. After closing on over $150 million of acquisitions in 2021, Legacy is actively evaluating new opportunities and is cautiously optimistic it will be able to acquire a handful of select assets that meet its investment criteria over the next 12-18 months.

"We started Legacy 18 years ago and have been through the Great Recession and the Global Pandemic. While there is a lot of uncertainty and volatility in the markets today, we are confident that our combined experience as well as our strong roster of operating partners will set us up well for this year and beyond," says David St. Pierre, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Legacy Capital Partners.

About Legacy Capital Partners:

Legacy Capital Partners is a Cleveland-based real estate private equity firm founded in 2004 by Mitchell C. Schneider and David B. St. Pierre. Since its inception, Legacy has invested in 76 properties with a total cost basis of $2.18 billion. Since October 2009 Legacy has invested exclusively in for-rent multifamily properties. The Legacy Principals have over 60 years of collective experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit www.lcp1.com .



Helen Qin ,

hsq@lcp1.com Contact:

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy Capital Partners