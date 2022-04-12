Guidehouse Insights Estimates More Than 1.2 Million Automated Trucks and Buses Will be Deployed Globally Each Year by 2032

Automation of truck driving for long-haul, middle-mile, and last-mile applications is seen as the key to overcoming the labor shortage



BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the size of global and regional markets for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in various segments with highly automated driving capability.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

One of the many secondary effects of the pandemic has been a shortage of labor in many areas including truck drivers. Development of automated driving systems (ADS) technology has continued throughout the now two-year-old global pandemic and in many market segments is seen as more essential than ever. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, more than 1.2 million automated trucks and buses are expected be deployed globally each year by 2032.

"Multiple pilot deployments of automated trucks and buses of various types are already occurring in numerous countries around the world," says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "All are still relying on safety operators although a few driverless tests have occurred."

However, many of these are expected to become commercialized driverless operations, primarily for long-haul trucking, last-mile deliveries, and middle-mile deliveries by 2025. Truck-driving applications are in many ways much more predictable than robotaxis or personal vehicles, so deploying ADS is expected to be easier because the operational design domains (ODD) are more restricted, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Automated Trucks and Buses, evaluates the potential sales and fleet deployments of Level 4 and Level 5 (as defined by SAE International standard J3016) automated trucks and buses through 2032. These are vehicles that can be operated without continuous human supervision or intervention while within their ODD. The projections are split between goods delivery vans, rigid trucks, semi tractors, transit and coach buses, and shuttle buses. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Automated Trucks and Buses, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock

+1.404.575.3859

jpeacock@guidehouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights