GRAMMY-NOMINATED DIRECTOR MAKES FILM INDUSTRY ACCESSIBLE THROUGH NFT PROJECT

Grammy-Nominated Director, Colin Tilley, launched Castle Kid NFT with unparalleled benefits, providing exclusive opportunities to be on upcoming music video sets, be a part of the first NFT film that he's directing and have unprecedented access to Web3 education and one-on-one support via the Castle Kid Discord channel; making NFTs more accessible to the general public.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Kid NFT launched in December 2021 and shattered an otherwise NFT bear market by selling out the complete 10,000 NFT collection in less than 20 minutes. While Castle Kid NFTs can no longer be purchased directly, these NFTs are still available on the secondary market at an affordable price. Since its successful initial sale, Castle Kid has continued to deliver value to its holders through unique benefits that include Hollywood quality movie making and exposure to today's best musical talent through unprecedented video set access!

As owner, Grammy-Nominated Music Video Director Colin Tilley gives NFT holders the added value of opportunities to be on the sets of his upcoming music videos as well as be a part of his next film! The community of owners have the option to be involved in every stage of the film-making process. These benefits range from voting on creative direction, enjoying opportunities to work on various parts of the film, qualifying for profit sharing, to receiving producer credit for all holders as well as additional profit sharing from the community vault.

These benefits are reinforced with Web3 educational resources to help onboard those new to the NFT and Web3 spaces. The company even takes the education a step further by providing one-on-one support, from researching to purchasing one of their popular NFTs via support on the project's Discord channel .

When asked about what makes Castle Kid NFT special, Tilley responded, "Our utilization of Web3 gives power to the individual and the community. Castle Kid gives rising creators and filmmakers the chance to not only be a part of the filmmaking process, but to drive it. We will ensure those who want to be involved are safely onboarded into the Web3 space. My team has the resources and knowledge required to educate those new to NFTs so there are virtually no limits or restrictions to joining the NFT movement!".

As a result of Tilley's network, the brand has achieved an extensive celebrity following with notable Castle Kid holders including: J Balvin, DJ Khaled, KSHMR, Pia Mia, Tyga, Kygo, Kehlani and more!

With all the buzz around investing in NFTs there has never been a better time to share the benefits of holding a Castle Kid NFT, which include:

Royalty Free use of your Castle Kid IP for personal or commercial use

Music Video Set Giveaways (chance to be on video sets with A-list stars)

Producer Credit on the upcoming Castle Kid film for all holders

Creative Input on the upcoming Castle Kid film

Access to exclusive Film and Directing MasterClass with Colin Tilley

Input on company spending through the Castle Kid Vault; all funds in the Vault belong to the community and expenses/distributions are voted on. This fund is made up of:

○ 20% of film profits

○ 2.5% of project royalties

○ 100% of merchandise profits

Key contributors on the Castle Kid film will be compensated

Web3 Benefits

○ Castle Kid Alpha Group (Access to Allow Lists for Trending Communities)

○ Web3 Educational Sessions and Material

The Castle Kid Team understands that many consumers are interested in NFTs but do not know where to start. To address this, the company offers one-on-one support through Web3 and their dedicated discord channel where their leadership will actually walk interested parties through the process from start to finish. This combination of Web3 educational assets and one-on-one support is unmatched anywhere else in the industry.

To learn more about Castle Kid NFT and how you can become a holder please visit: www.castlekidnft.com

ABOUT COLIN TILLEY

Colin Tilley is an American music video director, commercial director and filmmaker. Tilley is the CEO and owner of Boy in the Castle Productions. He has directed more than 300 music videos and worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi, Halsey, J Balvin, and many more. He has also directed and produced multiple films including Mr. Happy, starring Chance the Rapper, and If I Can't Have Love I Want Power, starring Halsey.

ABOUT CASTLE KID

Castle Kid by Colin Tilley is a generative art NFT project composed of 10,000 hand-drawn combinations of Castle Kid with different traits, as well as rare 1/1s. Benefits of holding a Castle Kid include profit share and producer credit on the Castle Kid film, Web3 and film making education, exclusive music video set access, giveaways, access to Colin, and the opportunity to help shape the future of the Castle Kid story!

