Entrinsic Bioscience Announces Tool with Potential for Development of New Therapies Addressing Constipation

NORWOOD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrinsic Bioscience (EBS) announces a tool to measure intestinal peristalsis that could lead to the development of therapeutic agents for constipation, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome-Constipation (IBS-C). University of Florida researcher Dr. Sadasivan Vidyasagar, founder and chairman of the company's scientific advisory board, recently shared a tool to better measure peristalsis and the interactions of intraluminal pressure, muscle contraction, and changes in fluid volume at the Experimental Biology 2022 conference held in Philadelphia.

entrinsic bioscience (PRNewswire)

"This work represents a significant step forward in the development of solutions to a number of digestive diseases."

Peristalsis is a collective process of intestinal muscle contractions that moves food through the gastrointestinal tract. Though it has been extensively studied, the qualitative analysis of peristaltic propulsion is not fully understood because no definitive tool exists. Lack of a tool has limited drug discovery in the field of constipation, including IBS-C.

Vidyasagar and his team, which included researchers from UF and Entrinsic Bioscience, used directional lighting, field-imaging as well as pressure recordings to measure net peristaltic activity.

Stephen J Gatto, chairman and CEO of Entrinsic Bioscience, congratulated Anusree Sasidharan and the rest of Dr. Vidyasagar's team for their continued commitment in driving innovative ways to assess the gastrointestinal tract.

"The team's presentation highlights our ability to better measure gut peristalsis and lays out the path for future treatment regimens that can address opioid-induced chronic constipation as well a non-PEG-based approach to acute constipation and IBS-C. Gut peristalsis abnormalities are central to a broad array of common medical conditions, such as constipation and inflammatory bowel disease."

"Being able to manipulate GI segments and assessing the effects may revolutionize how we look at peristaltic issues on secretion/absorption uptake," Gatto continued. "These elegant techniques, we expect will allow for the rapid development of our RxAA therapies to treat constipation and IBS."

Vidyasagar also presented a poster on a tool his lab has developed to better measure intestinal peristalsis and the interactions of intraluminal pressure, muscle contraction, and changes in fluid volume.

"Our team has developed a novel modality for understanding peristalsis and gut mucosal functionality. The role of SAA as RxAAs is showing promise as we unlock the mechanisms for chronic constipation, IBS and other GI related diseases," said Dr. William Denman, Chief Medical Advisor to Entrinsic Bioscience. "This work is still early stage but represents a significant step forward in the development of solutions to a number of digestive diseases."

Entrinsic Bioscience is a UF startup located in UF Innovate | Accelerate at Sid Martin Biotech in Alachua. The company is developing all-natural, glucose-free formulations for clinical hydration, gut health and wellness, allergies, and skin care.

Company contact:

Entrinsic Bioscience

Joe Del Regno

JDelRegno@entrinsic.com

About Entrinsic Bioscience:

Entrinsic Bioscience (EBS) is a pioneering life science company that combines its proprietary IP platform and discovery engine to deliver patented next generation therapeutic compositions, functional ingredients, and product innovations designed to provide multiple consumer health and wellness benefits. Through proprietary bio-mapping and electrophysiology techniques, the EBS platform harnesses the body's natural processes to restore, protect, and enhance health and wellness.

About UF Innovate:

UF Innovate is the umbrella organization uniting the four entities that drive the innovation ecosystem at UF. Based at one of the nation's leading research institutions, UF Innovate comprises Tech Licensing, Ventures, Pathways, and an Accelerate program, which includes two business incubators, The Hub and Sid Martin Biotech. Together, those organizations move research discoveries from the laboratory to the market. UF Innovate connects innovators with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry, incubates startups and growth companies, and fosters a resilient economy—all in an effort to make the world a better place. In 2020, the George W. Bush Institute and Opus Faveo ranked the University of Florida No. 1 in innovation impact, naming it the most productive large university in the country at leveraging research funding into new companies, new jobs and new ideas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entrinsic Bioscience