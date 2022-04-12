d1g1t Continues Rapid Growth Into 2022 With The Announcement Of Three U.S.-Based Senior Leaders

Additions Demonstrate Toronto-Based Enterprise Wealth Management Fintech's Commitment to Expanding Throughout North America as Company Enjoys Another Year of Significant Growth

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- d1g1t, Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, today announced that it has added three U.S.-based senior leaders, moves that will allow the company to continue to build on its rapid growth trajectory:

Sales veteran Tate Haymond , formerly of Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions, as Chief Revenue Officer;

Silicon Valley technology leader and software entrepreneur David Karchmer , as Chief Technology Officer; and

Engagement expert Dianna Heideman , formerly of Envestnet Inc, as Vice President of Client Experience.

These additions come as d1g1t significantly expanded its business in 2021. The five-year-old company now employs more than 100 professionals, from under 60 a year ago, while its client base and revenues jumped by over 80%. The platform – which serves some of the top wealth management firms, multi-family offices, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and broker-dealers in Canada and the U.S. – doubled its assets under management to $150 billion.

"The sustained growth of our business and client base during yet another difficult year is a testament to our strong value proposition, as well as the quality and resilience of the amazing d1g1t team," said Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t. "More than ever before, it is essential for wealth management businesses to have a premium technology platform that provides everyone in the firm with the information they need at their fingertips. That's exactly what d1g1t provides, and as evidenced by our growth trajectory, an increasing number of firms throughout the industry are coming to this realization."

Last summer, d1g1t announced a fundraising round, bringing the total amount of private investment to $35 million CAD. CI Financial Corp., the global asset manager and serial acquirer of U.S.-based RIAs, led this most recent round. New investors NAventures, National Bank of Canada's investment arm, and U.S. venture capital firm MissionOG also participated.

More recently, the company signed deals to deploy its platform to Raymond James Correspondent Services (RJCS) and National Bank Independent Network (NBIN), which is Canada's top clearing and custodian provider.

Dr. Rosen concluded, "Our ability to attract U.S.-based professionals with impressive resumes shows our commitment to becoming a presence throughout North America and further demonstrates d1g1t's position as a leader in providing advisors with a technology solution that drives strong business outcomes and elevates the experience of their clients. I am delighted to welcome Tate, David and Dianna to the d1g1t team."

Mr. Haymond has extensive experience in global sales and fintech, with a focus on new product launches and product development. His previous role was Global Head of Sales, Asset Owners at Nasdaq. Mr. Haymond was also part of the PerTrac leadership team, helping to facilitate the ownership transition to eVestment and again during the Nasdaq acquisition.

Mr. Karchmer was previously Senior Vice President of Engineering at Arch Systems, responsible for leading machine data and predictive analytics solution systems. He spent most of his career heading up software engineering teams at tech powerhouse Altera.

Ms. Heideman was previously Vice President of Client Experience Service at fintech firm Envestnet, where she spent most of her career focused on driving customer engagement and relationships.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators.

Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

d1g1t, Inc. Media Contact

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 / mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE d1g1t, Inc.